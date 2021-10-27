the sentence of the day, the saints of the day, the famous born, what happened today

Quote of the day

We can sell our time, but we can’t buy it back.(Fernando Pessoa)

Saints of the day-

San Simone (Apostle, protector of fishermen, workers in the sawdust of marble and timber), San Judas Thaddeus (Apostle), St. Ferruccio of Mainz (Martyr), St. Rodrigo Aguilar Aleman (Mexican martyr), Sant ‘Helium of Lyon (Bishop), Santa Cirilla of Rome (Virgin and Martyr).

It happened today

1886 inaugurated the Statue of Liberty . An imposing sculpture, symbol of a city . He took care of the internal skeleton Gustave Eiffel (that of the tower), who built it in metal, a useful choice for disassembly and transport: 1,883 cases on a ship for many voyages. For the external cladding, hammered copper (in sheets) was chosen to reduce weight. In 2 years “ Lady Liberty “, statue of a woman 46 meters high (93 with the base), dressed in a long toga, holding the right torch of freedom and to the left a book with the date of US Independence (July 4, 1776). There 7-pointed crown represents the 7 seas and 7 continents, the broken chains at the foot indicate the liberation from the tyrant.

Famous births