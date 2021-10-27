the sentence of the day, the saints of the day, the famous born, what happened today

Quote of the day
We can sell our time, but we can’t buy it back.(Fernando Pessoa)
Saints of the day-
San Simone (Apostle, protector of fishermen, workers in the sawdust of marble and timber), San Judas Thaddeus (Apostle), St. Ferruccio of Mainz (Martyr), St. Rodrigo Aguilar Aleman (Mexican martyr), Sant ‘Helium of Lyon (Bishop), Santa Cirilla of Rome (Virgin and Martyr).
It happened today
- 1886 inaugurated the Statue of Liberty. An imposing sculpture, symbol of a city. He took care of the internal skeleton Gustave Eiffel (that of the tower), who built it in metal, a useful choice for disassembly and transport: 1,883 cases on a ship for many voyages. For the external cladding, hammered copper (in sheets) was chosen to reduce weight. In 2 years “Lady Liberty “, statue of a woman 46 meters high (93 with the base), dressed in a long toga, holding the right torch of freedom and to the left a book with the date of US Independence (July 4, 1776). There 7-pointed crown represents the 7 seas and 7 continents, the broken chains at the foot indicate the liberation from the tyrant.
- 1917 the ‘Signor Bonaventura’ debuted. The comic published in the Corriere dei Piccoli was a tall thin gentleman, funny dressed, designed by Sergio Tofano. His misadventure of the day turned into the winning of 1,000,000 lire, which became 1 billion in the 1980s. He expressed himself with rhyming rhymes and his optimism made him popular with audiences of all ages. He inspired 6 theatrical comedies, many Carosello sketches, a series of TV cartoons and 2 3D short films.
Famous births
- Nino Castelnuovo (1936-2021), Italy, actor. Born in Lecco, gymnast and dancer, he trained at the ‘Piccolo’ of Strehler. After supporting roles, he became famous on TV as Renzo de ‘The betrothed’ (’67) and as testimonial of Heart Oil, spot where a fence jumped. Marked by the violent death of 2 brothers, he was superb ‘The English Patient’ (’96) and in the TV series ‘The 3 Roses of Eve’ (’12 -’18). Visually impaired due to glaucoma, he died in Rome on 6 September last.
- Bill Gates (1955), USA, computer scientist. Born in Seattle (Washington) as William Henry Gates III, studied ‘computer science’ against the advice of his parents. Friendship with Paul Allen changed his life: with him he founded the Microsoft Company. Domination became planetary in the 1990s with ‘Windows’. Richest man in the world from ’96 to ’09. Left the Microsoft (he is still honorary president), he dedicates himself to charity with “Bill & Melinda Gates”, a foundation created in ’00 with his wife. Now it is the largest in the world, active in medical research, the fight against malaria and AIDS, education and living conditions in the Third World.
- Eros Ramazzotti (1963), Italy, songwriter. Born in Rome as Eros Luciano Walter Ramazzotti, was noted for the nasal timbre of his voice. The “new proposals” of Sanremo ’84 won (“Promised Land”), returned to Ariston among the big names and was 6th in 85 (“An important story”) and 1st in 86 (“Now you”). World famous, he released 22 albums and sold over 65 million records. In private he has 3 children: da Michelle Hunziker had Aurora (’96); from Marica Pellegrinelli were born Raffaella Maria (’11) and Gabrio Tullio (’15).
- Julia Roberts (1967), USA, actress. Born in Atlanta (Georgia), Julia Fiona Roberts is an absolute star of cinema. He was the protagonist in “Mystic Pizza “(’87) and won 2 Golden Globes with “Steel flowers “ (’88) and “Pretty Woman” (’89). The new millennium gave her the Oscar with “Erin Brockovich-Strong as the truth” (’00). Openly Hindu, in private he had many relationships and 2 marriages: from the last with Daniel Moder had the dizygotic twins Hazel Patricia And Phinnaeus Walter (’04) and then Henry (’07).