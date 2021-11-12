News
the sentence of the day, the saints of the day, the famous born, what happened today
Quote of the day
Terrorism confirms day after day the idea that man will be the one to annihilate man. The human race will perish by its own hand. (on Nassiriya)
Saints of the day
San Giosafat Kuncewycz (Bishop and Martyr), San Livinius (Martyr), St. Cunibert of Cologne (Bishop), San Machar of Aberdeen (Bishop), San Margarito Flores Garcia (Priest and Martyr), San Nile the Sinaita (Confessor), Sant ‘Emiliano della Cogolla (Monk).
It happened today
- 2003 Nassiriya massacre. A truck broke through the fence of the Italian base in Nassiriya, followed by a car bomb with 300 kg of explosives. The carabiniere on guard killed the two bombers and the vehicles did not enter the barracks. The explosion, however, was devastating: 28 dead, including 19 Italians (12 carabinieri, 5 soldiers, 2 civilians) and 9 Iraqis, plus 20 injured. The base ‘Mistral ‘ it was a pile of rubble and at the point of the explosion there was an 8 meter crater. It was an Al Qaeda bombing. Italy withdrew the Italian troops in December ’06 and ai fallen of Nassiriya streets and squares were dedicated everywhere.
Famous births
- Hua Luogeng (1912-1985), China, mathematician and politician. Born in Changzhou, he became famous for contributing to ‘Number theory’ and for its role as a leader in mathematics research and education in the People’s Republic of China.
- Grace Kelly (1929-1982), USA, actress. Born in Philadelphia (Pennsylvania), she began as a model and made her film debut in ‘High noon ‘ (’52), then consecrated himself with ‘Mogambo ‘ (’53) and ‘The country girl ‘ (’54) with which he won the Oscar. With Hitchcock round ‘The perfect crime ‘, ‘The window on the courtyard ‘, ‘To hunt the thief ‘. In 1956, at the height of his fame, he retired and married the Prince Rainier III of Monaco, with whom he had 3 children: Carolina, Albert II (current ruler) e Stéphanie. He died in 82 of a car accident.
- Nadia Comaneci (1961), Romania, ex-gymnast. Born in Oneşti, she is considered one of the best gymnasts of the 20th century. Incredible the medal collection: ai Olympic Games 5 Gold, 3 Silvers, 1 Bronze; at the World Cup 2 Gold, 2 Silver; to the Europeans 9 Gold, 2 Silvers, 1 Bronze; at the 5 Gold Universiade. She was the first to get the 10 (maximum grade) in the asymmetrical parallels (Montreal ’76). He retired in 84.
- Mietta (1969), Italy, singer. Born in Taranto as Daniela Miglietta, dramatic soprano voice, won among the ‘Nuovi’ in Sanremo ’89 (‘Songs’) and took the ‘Critics Award’. He won ‘Silver Telegatto’ And ‘Gold Record’, then in ’90 he was 3rd at the Festival with Minghi (‘Go away love’). On TV he workedThe Octopus 8 ′, then published 2 novels: ‘The jujube tree ‘ (’11) and ‘Between water and oil ‘ (’17). In private she is the mother of Francis Ian (’10), fruit of the relationship with the guitarist Davide Tagliapietra.
- Anne Hathaway (1982), USA, actress. Born in New York, she is among the new faces of the great Hollywood cinema. Reached stardom with ‘The devil wears Prada’ (’06), won the ’13 ‘OscarLes Miserables’. After being CatwomanThe Dark Knight – The Return ‘ (’12), recited in ‘Alice in Wonderland ‘ And ‘The intern ‘. Last movie in ’20: ‘His last wish ‘.