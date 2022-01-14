The sentence of the Inter manager who unleashed Bonucci’s fury
Furia Bonucci: dispute and fine but no disqualification. The night of San Siro was totally to be forgotten for Leo and not only for the defeat of Juve with a few seconds left, with Sanchez’s goal that delivered the Super Cup to Inter. Indeed, the very frustrating epilogue it generated the unedifying sequel. The Juventus defender was on the sidelines, ready to enter the penalty shootout but there was no time, given that Alex Sandro’s blunder gave the Nerazzurri the victory and avoided the queue of shots from the spot. And it is at that moment, in the middle of the Inter party, that something happens: the cameras frame Bonucci for a few seconds face to face with a Nerazzurri manager, then the videos shot by the fans in the stands and posted on social media do the rest and help to understand what was not caught on the TV.
Reconstruction: this is Mozzillo’s sentence that triggered Bonucci’s reaction
Tension sky high: the Juventus center lashes out against the general secretary of Inter, Cristiano Mozzillo. The images captured by the smartphones show the quarrel and Leo pushing the opponent manager, with his finger pointing as if to say “this is not done“. According to the reconstructions, Bonucci would have reacted to a mockery of Mozzillo. “Come in now …He would have told him, celebrating the victory of his team. “Don’t rejoice in my face, what the f … are you doing?“Would have been the replica of the Juventus player, complete with a push, in fact, to which Mozzillo replies with a”what are you doing?“. The episode has social media inflamed – with a deluge of posts between opposing sides, those who condemn Bonucci and those who acquit him – and, in addition to smartphones, did not escape the eyes of the inspectors of the Federal Prosecutor’s Office, who sent a report to the sports judge.