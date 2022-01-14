The sentence of the Inter manager who unleashed Bonucci’s fury

Furia Bonucci: dispute and fine but no disqualification. The night of San Siro was totally to be forgotten for Leo and not only for the defeat of Juve with a few seconds left, with Sanchez’s goal that delivered the Super Cup to Inter. Indeed, the very frustrating epilogue it generated the unedifying sequel. The Juventus defender was on the sidelines, ready to enter the penalty shootout but there was no time, given that Alex Sandro’s blunder gave the Nerazzurri the victory and avoided the queue of shots from the spot. And it is at that moment, in the middle of the Inter party, that something happens: the cameras frame Bonucci for a few seconds face to face with a Nerazzurri manager, then the videos shot by the fans in the stands and posted on social media do the rest and help to understand what was not caught on the TV.