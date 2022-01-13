World

The sentencing of a prominent former Assad regime official in Germany

On Thursday a court in Koblenz, in the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate, sentenced Syrian intelligence colonel Anwar Raslan to life in prison for crimes against humanity committed in the first months of the war in Syria, which began in 2011. Raslan’s trial , which opened in April 2020, has been told and commented a lot over the past two years: Raslan was in fact the first high-ranking official to be indicted for such serious crimes (and now the first to be convicted), and the trial against him was the first in the world to deal with the acts of torture ordered and carried out in Syria.

Specifically, Raslan, who is 58, was convicted of supervising and directing torture practices against some 4,000 people who opposed the Assad regime in a Damascus prison, also known as “Hell on earth”. At the time Raslan was the head of the Syrian intelligence investigation unit responsible for the security of the capital area and its prisons, in which systematic torture was carried out.

Raslan was arrested in 2019 in Germany, where he fled a few years earlier after defecting and joining the opposition. It was possible to try him even though he had not committed any crimes in Germany or against German citizens because the trial took place under universal jurisdiction, a principle of international law based on the idea that certain rules prohibiting particularly serious crimes, such as genocide, crimes of war and against humanity, are in fact universal, that is, valid for all states of the world.

In Germany, after the start of the war in Syria, hundreds of thousands of people had fled, who told of the abuses and torture carried out against those who had opposed the regime of Bashar al Assad.

