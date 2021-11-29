The separation between network and services will multiply Tim’s value

Kkr is a company formed by three partners who, in 1976, began to raise money from third party investors to buy, break up and resell companies, which in this way multiplied their value. After 32 years, Kkr is now betting his own new ideal European prey, that is to say Telecom Italia TIM, a company in decline for 22 years for never having managed to repay the “leverage buy out” of privatization. Gabriele Pons writes it for Business & Finance of La Repubblica. According to the journalist’s analysis, the stew would make sense from a financial point of view, because “it would bring out hitherto hidden values“.

From an industrial point of view, however, we are not so sure. From the division of the network, writes the weekly, “a solid infrastructural company can be born, capable of supporting more debt and that would be worth more than a leaner and more competitive telephone company”.