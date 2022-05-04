The SEQCML analyzes the application of pharmacogenetics in clinical laboratories

DAILYPHARMA | 04.05.2022 – 13:48

The administration of the same drug, at the recommended prescription dose, can produce different responses in patients. In part, gene expression explains and determines these differences in response to treatment. Pharmacogenetics is the area of ​​genetics that studies the response of genes to certain drugs in order to predict the best therapeutic option for each patient.

Starting this Wednesday, the Spanish Society of Laboratory Medicine (SEQCML) is holding the course ‘Pharmacogenetics and clinical cases’, within the framework of its SEQCML Academy virtual training project, to address different issues related to this branch of personalized medicine. In this way, a series of clinical cases will be presented that collect the experience of the implantation of pharmacogenetics and the results obtained from the study of the DPYD gene and the differences observed in different health services, among others, will be discussed.

In the words of Dr. María Santamaría González, president of the Genetics Commission of the SEQCML, the pharmacogenetics and clinical cases course is aimed at all professionals who work in this field and all those who “want to delve into the current state of this discipline, to know the necessary resources to organize a pharmacogenetic laboratory, the advances in molecular analysis techniques, as well as the requirements to implement a quality management system”.

The course is divided into two main topics: pharmacogenetics and polymorphisms of the DPYD gene. One of the points to be discussed is the role that this area of ​​genetics plays in personalized medicine. In this regard, the specialist establishes the discipline as “an example of personalized medicine to the extent that, once the molecular bases involved in the metabolism and action of drugs are known and the genes responsible for the different responses have been identified, it is possible predict based on the genetic endowment of a patient, the best therapeutic option”.

To predict the patient’s response to a specific drug treatment based on their genotype, a pharmacogenetic test must be used. “So, in most cases, it will be important to perform them prior to drug administration,” says the president of the SEQCML Genetics Commission. As she explains, based on a patient’s blood sample, “the laboratory performs the genetic analysis with the available techniques and issues a report with the variants detected in the genes studied and related to the treatment in question.”

“Pharmacogenetic studies will make it possible to optimize the therapeutic strategy, predict efficacy or minimize adverse effects, but pharmacogenetic tests are not available for all treatments, nor do all laboratories have the appropriate technology and qualified personnel. For this reason, it is essential to normalize and standardize its implementation, develop consensus among scientific societies and establish strategies that standardize its application in clinical practice”, he adds.

María Santamaría González, we currently live in a time of technological and computer revolution that favors the development and integration of pharmacogenetics in clinical practice. As she reports, “there are techniques that allow the simultaneous analysis of genes and DNA variants and advanced bioinformatics tools that integrate all the information. Among the methods available in the laboratory, the use of microarrays stands out, as well as mini-sequencing systems using capillary electrophoresis or mass spectrometry”.

From a laboratory perspective, pharmacogenetics is a complex field that involves the implementation of new tests. For this, an organizational structure with high specialization of the laboratory professional is required. In such a way that, as the expert points out, “it represents a challenge for the medical professional who must verify and validate the analysis techniques, optimize the response time and interpret the genetic information in the pharmacological context of each patient. Likewise, it must develop a series of procedures to adequately implement a quality system that provides and guarantees the quality of the results”.

In this sense, Laboratory Medicine constitutes an “integrating element in patient care” that connects pharmacogenetic and biochemical information with clinical and pharmacological data, giving way to a multimodal diagnosis model.

The other great theme of the course focuses on the polymorphisms of the DPYD gene. But what are polymorphisms? “They are genetic variants that generate significant individual differences in the population (> 1%) and can modify the expression and function of the enzymes and proteins involved in the metabolism and action of drugs,” he explains. This is the case of the DPYD gene, which codes for the enzyme dihydropyrimidine dehydrogenase (DPD) involved in the metabolism of fluoropyrimidines, antineoplastic drugs. According to the expert, “the polymorphisms of this gene can generate an enzyme deficiency and determine the half-life of these drugs, their efficacy and toxicity.”

Fluoropyrimidines are contraindicated in patients with complete enzyme deficiency and the dose should be adjusted in those with reduced activity. “Pharmacogenetic studies that include polymorphisms of the DPYD gene are essential to optimize the therapeutic strategy in these patients”, highlights Dr. Santamaría.

Lastly, the SEQCML course presents a series of clinical cases that summarize the experience of implementing pharmacogenetics, the results obtained from the study of the DPYD gene, and the differences observed in different health services. “With the presentation and discussion of the clinical cases, the main polymorphisms studied in the DPYD gene will be revealed and genetic intolerance to fluoropyrimidines will be studied in greater depth,” reports the specialist.