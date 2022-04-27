The sequel to “Avatar” already has a title and release date

Disney confirmed this Wednesday the release date of the sequel to Avatar directed by james cameronwhich will hit theaters on December 16 under the title Avatar: The Way of Water.

As reported EFE This Wednesday, the studio screened the first trailer for the long-awaited film on the Las Vegas CinemaCon conferencealthough the public will not be able to see it until May 6thwhen will be screened exclusively in theaters before the new MarvelDoctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. A week later the studio is expected to release the trailer online.

Disney has spent several years increasing the expectation for the continuation of the film released in 2009, which still remains as the highest grossing movie in history, with nearly $2.9 billion raised. To warm up engines the original film will be screened again in theaters around the world on September 23.

about the new Avatar: The Way of WaterCameron indicated that it is shot with the latest technology, the 3D “better resolution” Y “more realistic visual effects“.

“I wanted our return to Pandora to be something really special. Every shot is designed for the biggest screen, the highest resolution and most immersive 3D available. And I think we did it, ”said the filmmaker in a recorded message from New Zealand, where he is finalizing the details of the launch.

The sequel to Avatar takes place mainly in the oceanwhere the protagonists Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) raise their children and live in a world at war.

Avatar: The Way of Water It will not be the only film that returns to the Pandora universe, because Cameron prepares three other tapes. In fact, over a year ago stated that he had completed filming for Avatar 3 by 95%despite the fact that its premiere is not scheduled until 2024.

Following that two-year gap between each film and on the condition that the public responds positively, there are plans to develop Avatar 4 Y Avatar 5which would be presented in December 2026 and December 2028, respectively.

According to the producer of these films, Jon Landau, each delivery of Avatar will be independent and will close its plotalthough “viewed as a whole they will form part of an epic saga”.