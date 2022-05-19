Entertainment

The sequel to “Avatar” already has a trailer

The trailer of “Avatar: The Way of Water”the sequel to the highest-grossing film in history, was presented today 12 years after the acclaimed film by James Cameron was released and will have its premiere on December 16.

After being re-released last year in China, the first “Avatar” overtook “Avengers: Endgame” as the most lucrative movie of all time (based on ticket sales) when its revenue topped $2.8 billion worldwide. world, indicated the Variety site.

Its original run in the United States was unprecedented, with the film in theaters for over 10 months. Thus, the launch of 20th Century Fox can be measured with the box office of the superhero franchises, especially Marvel, to see if it maintains the performance of a decade ago.

In any case, both 20th Centurty Fox and Marvel productions are owned by Disney, so it is only an internal competition.

This second part of “Avatar” will star several members of the original cast, such as Zoe Saldana as Neytiri, Sigourney Weaver in a new role and Sam Worthington as Jake Sully.

Joining the cast are Kate Winslet as Ronal, Michelle Yeoh as Dr. Karina Mogue, and Oona Chaplin as Varang, among others. The new movie picks up where the last one left off, with Sully and Neytiri building their family on the planet Pandora and battling new threats to their burgeoning civilization.

Filming for the film wrapped in 2020 along with “Avatar 3,” which will be released in 2024.

