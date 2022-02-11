The sequel to Blade Runner 2049 will arrive on Amazon: it will be a TV series

The world of replicants is about to return to the small screen. The American portal Deadline has exclusively announced that the sequel to Blade Runner 2049, a film directed by Denis Villeneuve, will arrive on Amazon. It will not be a movie, but a TV series produced by Ridley Scott.

It will be the director of the first and unforgettable Blade Runner to supervise this new iteration. The series will be called Blade Runner 2099 and will be written by Silka Luisa. At the moment the details around the project are not known yet, but if it goes through it is likely that it can be directed by Ridley Scott himself.

As evidenced by the title, the series will be set 50 years after the events of the second film which starred Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling. This is in effect the franchise’s first live-action television project.

In recent months Scott had confirmed the existence of a script for the first episode that should make up the first season of the series designed to be developed in 10 episodes. The approach studied is similar to what is being prepared for the series on Alien coming soon.

Last year, however, he debuted on Adult Swim and Crunchyroll Blade Runner: Black Lotus, an anime series set in 2032 and centered on a female replicant, voiced by Jessica Henwick.

