The sequel to ‘Cloverfield’ has a director

VaDeadline report that the new sequel to the sci-fi horror movie developed by Drew Goddard, Matt Reeves and JJ Abrams,’Monstrous‘ to feature Babak Anvari as director. It will be the first feature film for a major studio by the British-Iranian filmmaker, who has previously directed films such as ‘Under the Shadow‘, which in 2016 earned him a BAFTA for best debut filmmaker, or ‘wounds‘, which in 2019 starred Armie Hammer, Zazie Beets and Dakota Johnson.

Recall that in 2018 Abrams already assured during CinemaCon that a “true and direct” sequel to the 2008 success was being prepared. In addition, last year it was announced that Joe Barton had been hired to write the script, and now Anvari will join him and J.J. . Abrams, producer of the future film through his Bad Robot label alongside Hannah Minghella, Jon Cohen and Paramount Pictures.

At the moment the details of the possible plot of this fourth installment of the franchise are kept secret, although last year it was said that this time they will not use the found footage format of the original film. Although it is unknown, everything indicates that this time we are facing a true sequel to the original film, after Abrams has dedicated himself to producing two other films under the name of In the meantime.‘Cloverfield’including the successful spin-off’10 Cloverfield Street’.

Filmed on a budget of $25 million, the original film was a huge success, largely due to a mysterious viral marketing campaign that saw it gross $172 million at the worldwide box office.