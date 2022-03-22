The sequel to ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ will be shot in Australia this year

It has been confirmed that the sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong will begin shooting later this year in Australia.

The 2021 original monster movie, which became a huge box office hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, is part of Legendary’s MonsterVerse franchise, and stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall and Brian Tyree. Henry.

It has now been announced that the sequel will begin production in late 2022 in Queensland, Australia, according to ScreenDaily, following in the footsteps of Godzilla vs. Kong and the predecessor film Kong: Skull Island in 2016.

A director for the sequel has yet to be confirmed, though the director of the previous film, Adam Wingard, has expressed interest.

Commenting on the news of the shoot, producer Eric McLeod said, “The highly skilled crews, world-class facilities and unique locations make shooting in Australia a great experience.”

After the premiere of Godzilla vs. Kong last March, the film became the highest-grossing of the pandemic era in North America at the time, beating then-previous record holder Tenet. It also had the biggest opening weekend in the US in more than a year since the start of the pandemic. The film went on to gross over $468 million (£356 million) worldwide.

“We are thrilled that Godzilla vs. Kong will once again bring audiences to theaters where they are open around the world, and also bring our HBO Max subscribers to their homes here in the United States,” said Warner Bros. president at the time. Pictures Group, Toby Emmerich.

In NME’s four-star review of Godzilla vs. Kong, we said, “We needed this. The last time there was a real summer blockbuster was 2019, with an endless winter of closed theaters and missed release dates stretching on for over a year.”

“Godzilla vs. Kong may not be perfect, but there’s no better way to signal the return of big, dumb, expensive thrills than watching the biggest giant monsters in history pummel each other through a city for two hours.”