The sequel to Knives Out with Daniel Craig already has a release date on Netflix

In 2019 it hit theaters Knives Out (Between knives and secrets), the film directed by Ryan Johnsonstarring Daniel Craig as detective Benoit Blanc, who must unravel the mystery surrounding the death of a wealthy novelist and discover which member of his family is guilty of the crime.

Thanks to this magnificent and original film that bet on the fusion of several genres, as well as the presence of an incredible cast, Knives Out it became one of the biggest hits of the year with a gross of $300 million. Johnson not only received an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay, but also got a tempting offer from Netflix.

The streaming platform acquired the rights to Knives Outensuring the production and premiere of the film’s sequels, which will feature the former James Bond as the protagonist.

The first installment of Knives Out became one of the highest grossing releases of 2019

Months ago it was confirmed that the first sequel will be called Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery). Said sequel will once again feature detective Benoit Blanc, who travels to Greece to investigate a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects.

Craig will once again play Detective Benoit Blanc, who will be joined by a cast including Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista.

In the last hours, Netflix confirmed through their social networks the release date of the long-awaited film. The first images of the continuation show the character of Craig confronting the rest of the cast, presumably the protagonists of a new mystery. There is also another image where you can see the character played by Janelle Monae alongside director Rian Johnson.

The first official image of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Janelle Monáe also has a role in the film

Along with the first images of the sequel, the streaming platform confirmed that Knives Out 2 will premiere on December 23th. It remains to be confirmed if the film will make its way through theaters, since it had previously been reported that before its premiere on Netflix it could have a limited release in theaters. Last year, the same strategy was applied for the premiere of Don’t Look Upthe satire starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence.

Surely soon we will have more details of the plot and even a first advance that gives even more clues about what this new mystery is about.

