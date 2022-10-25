The sequel to one of Stephen King’s most mythical adaptations arrives on Amazon Prime Video

It seems that Amazon Prime Video likes adaptations of novels by Stephen KingWell, just a few days ago we told you about the arrival of ‘It’ on that platform and today we’re going to talk about the case of ‘Doctor Sueño’, which has given us a surprise by appearing there this Thursday, October 6. The most curious of all is that it has also disappeared from HBO Max, where it has only been available for a few months.

Written and directed by Mike Flanagan, ‘Doctor Sleep’ was a minor flop in theaters, which led to Warner canceled the sequel centered on Hallorann that was planned. Luckily, what that didn’t accomplish economic disappointment is to leave us without a director’s montage that many say improves the one that hit theaters, the latter being the one that we can currently see on Prime Video.

Why is it worth watching?

Set several decades after the events narrated in ‘The Shining’, ‘Doctor Sueño’ had before it a difficult challenge to achieve, since Stephen King has always shown his disgust with the film directed by Stanley Kubrickbut he himself affirmed that ‘Doctor Sueño’ redeemed everything that he had disliked about the tape led by Jack Nicholson.

The funny thing is that I I’ve always believed that ‘Doctor Sleep’ works better the further away it is from ‘The Shining’since for most of its footage it has very little to do with that horror movie classic, shining especially rebecca ferguson as the great villain of the show. In addition, Flanagan places her wonderfully as a threat in a presentation scene that is difficult to improve.

To all this we must add a slow pace that knows how to cook the tension over low heat so that both the story and the characters breathe and give the final result greater entity. It is true that there are a few clichés here and there, especially in the introduction phase of the Danny Torrance of a very solvent Ewan MacGregorbut nothing too annoying.





In the end, it is true that it does not have the same iconic force as ‘The Shining’ and that the need to strengthen ties with it is not always a good thing for ‘Doctor Sleep’, but it’s a shame that the public showed so little interest in it -the 72 million that it entered were scarce compared to the 45 that it cost, although some sources raise the figure to 55- and here you have a golden opportunity to recover it.

