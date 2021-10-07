the sequel to the film with Emma Stone is already in development

Cruella 2

One week after his official debut in the cinema and on Disney + CruellaDisney’s live-action Cruella DeMon character already has a sequel in development. The news was given by The Hollywood Reporter who confirmed that Disney is already working on the second chapter of the film starring Emma Stone.

In addition to Stone in the role of the protagonist, the director should also return Craig Gillespie and the screenwriter Tony McNamara.

In the meantime, don’t miss our review of the first film

Synopsis

Set in 1970s London during the punk rock revolution, it follows the story of Estella, an intelligent and creative girl, determined to make a name for herself thanks to the designs of her dresses. He makes friends with a couple of young thieves, fascinated by his desire for revenge, and together they begin the raids through the streets of the city. One day, Estella’s taste for fashion catches the Baroness’s attention von Hellman, an incredibly chic fashion legend, played by the two-time Oscar winner Emma Thompson. But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that they will bring Estella to embrace his evil side and become there Cruella ruthless and vengeful that we all know.

The film is directed by Craig Gillespie (The Tonya), while the screenplay is signed by Dana Fox And Tony McNamara edited together with Aline Brosh McKenna, Kelly Marcel And Steve Zissis. Among the producers: Andrew Gunn, Marc Platt And Kristin Burr.

See also

In the cast, in addition to Emma Stone, we find: Emma Thompson (Baroness von Hellman), Joel Fry (Gaspar), Paul Walter Hauser (Horace), Emily Beecham (Anita), Mark Strong (Boris), Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Tabitha) And Jamie Demetriou (Gerald).