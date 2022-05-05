The sequel to the movie Avatar already has a release date
Disney confirmed this Wednesday the sequel release date Avatar Directed by James Cameron which will hit theaters on December 16 under the title “Avatar: The Way of Water.
The studio screened the first trailer for the long-awaited film at the CinemaCon conference in Las Vegas, although the public will not be able to see it until May 6, when it will be screened exclusively in theaters before the new Marvel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
A week later, the studio will release the trailer online.
Disney has spent several years increasing the expectation for the continuation of Avatar, a film released in 2009 that still remains the highest grossing film in history with almost 2,900 million dollars raised at the box office.
To warm up engines, the original film will be screened again in theaters around the world on September 23.
the saga
About the new “Avatar: The Way of Water”, Cameron indicated that It is shot with the most cutting-edge technology, the “best resolution” 3D and a “more realistic visual effects”.
“I wanted our return to Pandora to be something really special. Every shot is designed for the biggest screen, highest resolution, and most immersive 3D available. And I think we did it, ”said the filmmaker in a recorded message from New Zealand, where he is finalizing the details of the launch.
The sequel to Avatar It takes place mainly in the ocean, where the protagonists Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) raise their children and live in a world at war.
“Avatar: The Way of Water” It will not be the only film that returns to the Pandora universe, as Cameron is preparing three other films. In fact, more than a year ago he claimed that he had completed filming for Avatar 3 by 95%, despite the fact that its premiere is not scheduled until 2024.
Following that two-year gap between each film and on the condition that audiences respond positively, there are plans to work out Avatar 4 and 5, which would be presented in December 2026 and December 2028, respectively.
According to the producer of these films, Jon Landau, each installment of Avatar It will be independent and will close its plot, although “seen as a whole they will be part of an epic saga.”