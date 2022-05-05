The sequel to the movie Avatar already has a release date

Disney confirmed this Wednesday the sequel release date Avatar Directed by James Cameron which will hit theaters on December 16 under the title “Avatar: The Way of Water.

The studio screened the first trailer for the long-awaited film at the CinemaCon conference in Las Vegas, although the public will not be able to see it until May 6, when it will be screened exclusively in theaters before the new Marvel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

A week later, the studio will release the trailer online.

Disney has spent several years increasing the expectation for the continuation of Avatar, a film released in 2009 that still remains the highest grossing film in history with almost 2,900 million dollars raised at the box office.

To warm up engines, the original film will be screened again in theaters around the world on September 23.