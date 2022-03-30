The sequel to the six-time Oscar-winning film will be bigger than its predecessor

“dune”the most recent film by the Canadian director Denis Villeneuve, It was one of the most successful productions of the 2021which earned her several nominations for the Oscar awards.

Now, in the words of his cinematographer, Greig Phrase, In an interview with Entertainment Weekly: “I can tell you that this story is much bigger than the first one. I have read the script and I am really impressed, more than I was with the first part. I am much more excited. I met with Denis Villeneuve, the production designer Patrice Vermette and Paul Lambert the other day at Denis’ house. We talked about Dune 2, I turned to Denis and said I couldn’t believe these people paid for us to do this. It’s ridiculous! We get paid to make these movies, which are so exciting and amazing. I can assure you that the second part is much bigger and better.”

The film, produced by Warner Bros Pictures and Legendary Picturesis the big screen adaptation of the important science fiction novel by 1965 from Frank Herbert of the same name and becomes one of the great bets of Warner on the movie billboard for the remainder of the 2021.

“dune” expected to make its premiere in December 2020, but the launch was delayed by the pandemic. The film counts among its stellar cast the Spanish Javier Bardem, along with Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Sharon Duncan Brewster, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, Chang Chen, David Dastmalchian, Charlotte Rampling, and Jason Momoa.

It should be remembered that “dune” prevailed in the Oscar awards in the categories of: Best Sound, Best Soundtrack, Best Editing, Best Visual Effects, Best Cinematography and Best Production Design.

As for his box office numbers, “dune” managed to raise $400 million Worldwide, 108 million corresponding to the cinemas of United States and Canada and the rest $292 million in the rest of the countries where the film was released.

“dune” tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and talented young man, born to face a destiny greater than his imagination, who must reach the most dangerous planet in the universe to secure a future, his family and his people.