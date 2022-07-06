The sequel to the successful Warner Bros. film, ‘Godzilla vs Kong’, has already confirmed its release date

‘Godzilla vs. kong’ It managed to become the best premiere of a film during the pandemic, in addition to being one of the most anticipated of 2021.

The merit of its success was due to the clash between two of the most famous monsters in cinema that was also released, at the same time, in theaters and on the HBO Max platform.

This film served as a sequel to ‘Kong: Skull Island’ (2017) and ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ (2019), also becoming a “remake” from the classic story of ‘King Kong vs. Godzilla’ projected in 1963.

You would also like to read:







The film features a cast of renowned actors such as Millie Bobby Brown, Kyle Chandler, Alexander Skarsgård, rebecca hall, Demian Bechir, Julian Dennison, eiza Gonzalez, Jessica Henwick, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri Y lance reddickamong others.

Now, in full development of its sequel, the company Warner Bross. confirmed when the new installment will arrive on the big screen, although without further details, it was known that by March 15, 2024 we will be able to enjoy this great production, that is, more than three years after the launch of ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’.

Let us remember that within the synopsis of ‘Godzilla vs Kong’ indicates that: “Godzilla and Kong, two of the most powerful forces on a planet inhabited by terrifying creatures, face off in a spectacular battle that shakes the foundations of humanity. Monarch embarks on a high-stakes mission and heads into uncharted territory to discover the origins of these two titans, in a last ditch effort to try to save two beasts whose hours seem to be numbered on the face of the Earth”.