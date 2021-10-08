the sequel with Dwayne Johnson and Alexandra Daddario is scheduled

The disaster movie with The Rock grossed over $ 473 million worldwide and a sequel to San Andreas is already in preparation.
Neil Widener and Gavin James will write the script for the film, which will follow the story of pilot Raymond Gaines (Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock), who tries to rescue his family from the earthquake that is destroying California. The sequel to the hit disaster movie sees not only Johnson returning to the set but also producer Beau Flynn and director Brad Peyton. Carla Gugino and Alexandra Daddario they are Johnson’s wife and daughter respectively in the first film and it seems that in the San Andreas sequel they will also return to their roles. There will also be in the cast Paul Giamatti, the seismologist who predicted the earthquake.
San Andreas: the sequel is scheduled with Dwayne Johnson, Alexandra Daddario and Carla Gugino
While still the plot of the film has not yet been revealed in detail, we know for sure that the film will focus on Ring of Fire, which surrounds thePacific Ocean.
Seven Bucks Productions will be involved in the project along with Peyton, who will also handle production.
Johnson is slowly becoming the new king of action movies, having the charisma and muscles that never hurt within this type of discussion, especially if accentuated by tight-fitting T-shirts. And then, as if that were not enough, here is the stars and stripes flag that never stops waving and gives hope to a people gutted by an unprecedented catastrophe.
A great movie? Let’s take it easy. The story itself is very dry and does not really leave to interpretations and any ruminations just to make the action the real protagonist of the film. Ray Gaines (Dwayne Johnson) is the best helicopter pilot in the San Andreas area, he has participated in numerous recoveries and rescue actions always hitting his ultimate goal: to save people in danger. But when the force of nature unleashes his irrepressible anger, Ray will have to try to reunite with him his closest loved ones: his ex-wife, a staunch supporter of divorce, and his daughter Blake (Alexandra Daddario) who loves her father more than any other. thing in the world. Will Ray be able to bear the weight of nature and, above all, will he be able to save other lives, thus avoiding the extinction of the west coast? KEEP READING