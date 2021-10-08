the sequel with Dwayne Johnson and Alexandra Daddario is scheduled

The disaster movie with The Rock grossed over $ 473 million worldwide and a sequel to San Andreas is already in preparation.

Neil Widener and Gavin James will write the script for the film, which will follow the story of pilot Raymond Gaines (Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock), who tries to rescue his family from the earthquake that is destroying California. The sequel to the hit disaster movie sees not only Johnson returning to the set but also producer Beau Flynn and director Brad Peyton. Carla Gugino and Alexandra Daddario they are Johnson’s wife and daughter respectively in the first film and it seems that in the San Andreas sequel they will also return to their roles. There will also be in the cast Paul Giamatti, the seismologist who predicted the earthquake.

While still the plot of the film has not yet been revealed in detail, we know for sure that the film will focus on Ring of Fire, which surrounds thePacific Ocean.

Seven Bucks Productions will be involved in the project along with Peyton, who will also handle production.