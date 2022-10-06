The sequels of ‘Avatar’ are advancing fast, a part of the fourth installment has already been shot

With Avatar: The Water Sense which will be released on December 16, and Avatar 3 in the middle of the post-production phase, and even though james cameron He even said that the following sequels to the highest-grossing film in history could be shot by another director, the truth is that Cameron himself has already filmed a part of what will be the fourth installment.

Has been Jon Landauone of the producers, who in a speech at the Busan International Film Festival, where a 15-minute preview of Avatar 2: The Water Sense, has revealed the current state in which it finds itself. “We’ve completed most of the first act of Avatar 4 and there were logistical reasons why we needed to do it.”he assured, in statements collected by Variety, adding that in addition they have designed most of the film.

The (cinematic) serial that will take us back to the world of Pandora will go a long way, in terms of characters, stories and settings, new and familiar, and in fact Cameron already said that the duration of this next second installment it would take about three hours.

And, naturally, both Neytiri (Zoë Saldana) with former Marine Jack Sully (Sam Worthington) will be protagonists again, this time with their offspring. We’ll see if it repeats the bombshell that was the first in 2009. For now, the revival of the original film has managed to be number one at the box office in several countries, including Spain.

