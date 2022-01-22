The Serbian government abandons the lithium mine project – Europe

(ANSAmed) – BELGRADE, JANUARY 20 – The Serbian government has announced the definitive renunciation of the project for the exploitation of a large lithium mine in the west of the country by the Rio Tinto industrial group, a plan not appreciated by local populations and strongly contested by environmental organizations, which for months have been demonstrating throughout Serbia supported by opposition forces.



Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, speaking at the end of an executive session, confirmed what was anticipated two days ago, stating that all decrees, provisions, deeds, permits, and every other decision, including the territorial plan, have been canceled , taken with Rio Tinto. Brnabic reiterated that it was a project initiated by previous governments, whose protagonists are currently members of the opposition. It is an inherited project with which the current leadership has nothing to do, he observed, and those who today protest in the square are the same ones who in recent years brought Rio Tinto to Serbia.



“With that, we have satisfied all the demands of the environmental protesters, and we have put an end to the presence of Rio Tinto in Serbia. It’s all over,” said Brnabic, stressing that the government has listened to the concerns of citizens and populations involved in the project. At the same time, he added, not enough information on the project and on the guarantees for the environment has been received from Rio Tinto either to the government or to the citizens of the region affected by the mine. On several occasions, the authorities have accused the organizers of the protests of having as their final objective not so much the defense of the environment as the government and President Aleksandar Vucic. (ANSAmed).

