the series about Pamela Anderson

The highly anticipated drama series debuted, with the first three episodes available February 2 on Star within Disney +. The following episodes will arrive on a weekly basis

Set in the early days of the Internet, when there were still no rules, Pam & Tommy is based on the incredible true story of Pamela Anderson’s (Lily James, Yesterday) and Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan, The Falcon & the Winter Soldier). Stolen from the couple’s home by a disgruntled worker (Seth Rogen, It doesn’t happen, but if it happens …), the video transformed from a simple curiosity, through clandestine exchanges of videotapes, to a real world scandal when it arrived on the web in 1997. The original eight-episode series is a story of love, crime and a cautionary tale. which explores the relationship between privacy, technology and stardom, tracing the origins of our current era of Reality TV in a stolen tape seen by millions, which was actually intended only for the two protagonists.

The executive producers of Pam & Tommy they are Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver and Alex McAtee for Point Gray; Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle and Ali Krug for Annapurna. The series is written by executive producers Rob Siegel and DV DeVincentis and directed by executive producer Craig Gillespie. Dylan Sellers, Dave Franco, Chip Vucelich and Sarah Gubbins are also executive producers.

