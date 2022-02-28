the series about the first ladies of the USA

From ‘Gossip Girl’ to ‘The Bridgerton’: what the houses of successful series are worth

The start of the sunny season, of the long-awaited spring, usually coincides with the throwing of new documentaries, programs and series. This 2022 will be marked by the new chapters of The Bridgertonspossibly one of the most successful of Netflix, or of the sixth season of Outlander, inspired by the saga of novels by Diana Gabaldón. But if we talk about premieres, all eyes are on The First Lady.

Since the news broke, back in March 2021, the expectations of knowing what is behind this new story have kept the population on edge. Produced for Showtime,

The First Lady puts the spotlight on the lives of three of America’s most popular first ladies, Michelle Obama, Eleanor Roosevelt and Betty Ford. A journey through these renowned figures, whose role was decisive at different times in American history and the world in general and who now, for the first time in such a profound way, delves into their lives both inside and outside the White House. Going through his past, his family or his arduous path to the highest echelon of power.

Gillian Anderson in The First Lady. Courtesy Movistar+

Behind these papers we find renowned performers on the international scene. While famed actress Viola Davis voices attorney and renowned writer Michelle Obama, Gillian Anderson, best known for her roles in The crown or X Files will take on the role of Eleanor Roosevelt, and Oscar and Emmy nominee, michelle pfeiffer, by Betty Ford. Three world-renowned actresses who seek to captivate the public with their performances from the first to the last chapter.

The series will have 10 chapters, It will hit the screen in the US on April 17 and in Spain, through Movistar+, imminently after this premiere. Which guarantees that the wait will be short.

Michelle Pfeiffer in ‘The First Lady’. Courtesy Movistar+

Viola David in ‘The First Lady’. Courtesy Movistar+

It has all the ingredients to be one of the greats hits of this 2022 and who knows if one of the series that will mark the future of the White House. Or more specifically of the relevance of the First lady.

