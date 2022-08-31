The series and movies coming to HBO Max in September

The streaming platform will offer the feature film Elvis and new installments of Rick and Morty

hbo max premiere in September new episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale Y rick and morty, among other fictions. The streaming platform will also offer the Elvis movie and the documentary series The Hammer Saga: Scandal and Perversion.

SERIES

The Handmaid’s Tale

Premiere: September 15.

The fifth season of the drama will show how June (Elisabeth Moss) He deals with the consequences of his actions and continues to fight to save his daughter. For her part, Serena (Yvonne Strahovsky) tries to gain influence in Toronto. Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) work with the aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) while trying to reform Gilead.

rick and morty

Premiere: September 5.

The hit animated sitcom for adults returns for a sixth season. the scientist Rickher grandson Morty and the rest of his family will face new adventures. The trailer for the next few episodes includes fights with aliens, explosions, and references to Crystal jungle.

Industry

Premiere: September 30th.

After a delay, the platform will premiere the second season of this British drama focused on the young workers of an investment bank. Harper (Myha’la Herrold), Yasmin (Marisa Abela) Y Robert (Harry Lawtey) They will need to drive new business and forge alliances in a changing work environment.

OTHER SERIES

hbo max also offer the fictions bird girl (Season 2, September 14), the spookys (Season 2, September 17), the pitch (Season 2, September 28) and own cause (September 29), as well as the special Looney Tunes Cartoons Back To School (September 3).

FILMS

Elvis

Premiere: september 2.

Baz Luhrman (Moulin Rouge) is the director of this ‘biopic’ of Elvis PresleyAustin Butler to be released in theaters this past June. The film explores the singer’s career over the years and his complex relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks)as well as his romance with Priscilla Presley (Olivia De Jonge).

The witches of Zugarramurdi

Premiere: september 2.

Terror and comedy are combined in this film by lex of the church (Community) who won eight awards Goya. His story begins with two desperate men, Jose (Hugo Silva) Y Tony (Mario Casas)who commit a robbery. The protagonists flee from the police by kidnapping a taxi driver, Manuel (Jaime Ordez)but end up in the hands of a group of murderous witches led by Graciana (Carmen Maura).

OTHER FILMS

The streaming platform will also add other feature films to its catalogue, such as get a job (September 1st), The perfect crime (September 2), League of Justice (September 2), Thesis (September 2), Astrix at the Olympics (September 3) and Astrix and Oblix vs. Caesar (September 3).

DOCUMENTARIES

hbo max premiere the docuseries The Hammer Saga: Scandal and Perversion (September 2), which recounts the accusations of rape and abuse against the actor Armie Hammer along with other dark secrets of his family. In addition, the company will include in its catalog the documentary productions My life like a Rolling Stone (September 7) and Angels of Sinjar (September 30th).