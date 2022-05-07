The series and movies of phase 4 of the MCU after Multiverse of Madness • ENTER.CO

We left the movie theaters… and we are left wanting more Marvel. In a way, it’s not fair that we only have three movies a year and that the MCU keeps anticipating more reasons to return to theaters. Multiverse of Madness leaves us with the doors of the multiverse open, the first appearance of the mutants (even if they are never mentioned) and, more importantly, the desire to see which version of the Fantastic Four that earth 616 will have (which is where the MCU is located).

The question then is: What’s next in the Marvel universe? This is the list of movies and series that we know are coming after the Multiverse in Madness. In case we have it, we will include the release date, details about its history and even a short description.

Ms Marvel

Disney+ series

The next Marvel premiere on Disney+ will tell the story of Kamala Khan, a girl obsessed with Captain America who ends up discovering her potential as a superhero. The film opens on June 8, 2022.

Thor: Love and Thunder

Movie

The fourth Thor film will be directed by Taika Waititi, with the first appearance of Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) as the new Thor. It opens on July 8 in theaters.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Movie

For now the details of the film are unknown, although the promise is that it will deal with the absence of Tchalla, after the death of Chadwick Boseman. It opens on November 11.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Movie

The third Ant-Man movie. It is also the first film in which Kang the conqueror will appear (although a different variant than what we saw in Loki). The film will be released on February 17, 2023.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

Movie

The latest film from the current team of heroes, with the return of James Gunn. The film will be released on May 5, 2023.

What If Season 2

Disney+ series

Sometime in 2022. The second season of What If will continue to show new realities of the multiverse, with the promise of the return of some characters that appeared in season 1, including Jeffrey Wright’s Observer.

the marvels

Movie

The second Captain Marvel movie will reunite Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeu in the MCU’s first team of female heroes. It opens on July 28, 23.

Blade

Movie

No release date. Starring Mahershala Ali.

she-hulk

Disney+ series

No release date. Starring Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters.

‘Secret Invasion’

Disney+ series

No release date. The series starring Samuel Jackson will tell what the Shield director has been up to, after the events of the snap. The participation of Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) in an unconfirmed role has also been confirmed.

Threw out

Disney+ series

No release date. The series is inspired by the character of Hawkeye played by Alaqua Cox.

iron heart

Disney+ series

No release date. The series will star Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams. In the comics this character is the ‘successor’ of Iron-Man. In theory, we would see Williams for the first time in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

‘Fantastic Four’

Movie

No release date. At this time we do not have any details of the film. Even with the recent ‘cameo’ we don’t even have a confirmed cast for the MCU team.

‘Armor Wars’

Disney+ series

No release date. The film will star James Rhodes (Don Cheadle). If we can trust what we know from the comics, the show will be centered around Tony’s technology being stolen, with Rhodes trying to keep his friend’s legacy from falling into the wrong hands.

‘Agatha: House of Harkness’

Disney+ series

No release date. Inspired by the villain from WandaVision, the story will tell a little more about who ‘Agatha Harkness is. Perhaps now that Wanda is apparently dead, Agatha is free from her spell?

‘Marvel Zombies’

Disney+ series

No release date. Marvel zombies return in another animated version. Apparently the story will be centered in the same dimension that we saw in What If and will tell us the story of a group of heroes surviving a plague that has taken the greatest champions in the world.

‘Spider-Man: Freshman Year’

Disney+ series

No release date. The animated series wants to serve as a prequel to the ‘potential’ Spider-Man movie… or even the one that finally tells us about the origins of the hero before we met him in Civil War. There is also no confirmation of Holland going to participate in this project.

‘X-Men 97’

Disney+ series

No release date. The series is intended as a ‘continuation’ of the iconic 1997 animated series. We don’t know yet if it will have any connection to the MCU, considering the most recent events in the multiverse.