The series and movies that arrive on Disney + in July

Disney+ premiere in July the fictions by command of heaven Y Saint Avoidas well as the new season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. In the cinema section, they stand out The Princess, Bob’s Burgers: The Movie, not ok and various installments of spider-man. In addition, the company will expand its catalog with numerous documentaries, among which is one focused on Industrial Light & Magic.

SERIES

Saint Avoid

Premiere: July 26.

This production based on the homonymous book by Thomas Eloy Martinez follows the story of one of the most important women in Argentina, Eva Pern (Natalia Oreiro). His episodes show what happened after his death and why his embalmed body lay unburied for years. In history appear the colonel Moori Koenig (Ernesto Alterio), Mariano Vzquez (Diego Velzquez)the doctor Pedro Ara (Francesc Orella) Y Juan Domingo Pern (Daro Grandinetti).

by command of heaven

Premiere: July 27th.

This dramatic miniseries is inspired by the book of Jon Krakauer and tells a true story that happened in the United States in 1984. Inspector Jeb Pyre (Andrew Garfield) investigate the murder of Brenda (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her baby The protagonist not only uncovers secrets about the Mormon faith, its origins and its violent consequences, but also begins to question his own beliefs. The creator of the production is the Oscar winner Dustin Lance Black (screenwriter of My name is Harvey Milk.).

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Premiere: July 27th.

The fiction returns with a third season in which the action will move to a summer camp. Corbin Bluewhich was part of the original films of High School Musical, participate in the new episodes interpreting himself. The protagonists will embark on the production of the musical Frozen.

OTHER SERIES

Disney+ also offer other titles, such as land of opportunity (July 6th), Wayward Pines (July 6th), newcomers (July 6th), Among ghosts (Seasons 1-5, July 6), minnows (Season 3, July 6), the special Mickey Mouse’s Wonderful Summer (July 8), Atlanta (Season 3, July 13), Lego Star Wars: All-Stars (Season 1, July 13), Solar Opposites (Season 3, July 13), Paps on request (July 13), kisses and omens (July 13), Anita: Director’s Cut (July 13), dark money (July 13), pear (Season 1, July 13), faster than fear (July 20th), Milo Murphy’s Law (Season 2, July 20), hanging in philadelphia (Seasons 12-15, July 20), those wonderful years (Season 1B, July 20), The resident (Seasons 1-5, July 27), Pepe’s beach bar (Seasons 1 and 2, July 27) and Emergency (July 27th).

FILMS

The princess

Premiere: 1st of July.

Joey King (My first kiss) stars in this story set in a fantasy world and presented as a cross between John Wick Y Sleeping Beauty. The actress plays a young princess who refuses to marry the man with whom she had arranged a marriage, for which she ends up kidnapped in a tower. Her suitor, a cruel and vengeful sociopath of hers, trying to seize the throne of her father, so she must stand up to him and protect her family.

Bob’s Burgers: The Movie

Premiere: July 13.

The popular animated series made the leap to the big screen with this feature film that can be seen in Spain through Disney+. The comedy shows how a burst pipe causes a huge sinkhole to appear in front of the hamburger restaurant in Bob, ruining your summer plans. Her family will have to find solutions to save the business.

not ok

Premiere: July 27th.

Danni Sanders (Zoey Deutch) is a young woman who tries to attract attention and gain followers on social networks by pretending that she is traveling in Paris. When a terrible incident occurs in the French capital, she will be involved in a much bigger lie, she will become a heroine to the public and meet the man of her dreams, Colin (Dylan O’Brien). However, he soon realizes that his fall from grace will be inevitable when the truth comes out.

OTHER FILMS

The streaming platform will add to its catalog the feature films spider-man (1st of July), Spider-Man 2 (1st of July), Spider-Man 3 (1st of July), Spider-Man: Homecoming (1st of July), Venom (1st of July), Dead poets society (1st of July), Spider-Man: A new universe (July 8), the pyramid (July 8), zombie 3 (July 15), Lady Hawk (July 15), grandparents to power (July 15), death among the flowers (July 22), Sweet Home Alabama (July 22) and road to paradise (July 27th).

DOCUMENTARIES AND OTHERS

Disney+ offer documentary productions Inside North Korea: After the reunion (1st of July), Slaying the Badger (1st of July), America: extraordinary landscapes (July 4th), Captivating the audience: A horror story (July 6th), Car SOS (Season 9, July 6), glee in concert (July 8), Mighty Ruthie (July 8), Pat XO (July 8), The largest white shark in the world (July 8), O da Joana (July 13), Cadernos da Filipa (July 13), Long Gone Summer (July 15), Silly Little Game (July 15), Fernando Nation (July 15), Four days in October (July 15), Lolo (July 15), Aftershock: A failed healing (July 19), savage crimes (July 20th), Guillermo Prez Roldn Confidential (July 20th), scanning the past (Season 1, July 20), The Influencer of Soho (July 22), Truths and Lies: The Last Gangster (July 22), The lost treasures of the Maya (July 22), the big shark show (July 22), Light & Magic: A not so distant dream (July 27) and Drugs, Inc.: Dealer POV (July 27th).