The series and movies that arrive on Movistar+ in July

The company will offer the latest episodes of Better Call Saul and films like Last Night in Soho and The Dark Daughter.

Movistar+ premiere in July the episodes of the final stretch of Better Call Saul and a new series, The cleaner. Among the novelties of cinema stands out Spider-Man: No Way Home. The company will also offer the movies last night in soho Y the dark daughteras well as the returns of the documentary productions crimes Y Video Killed The Radio Star.

SERIES

Better Call Saul

Premiere: 12th of July.

the prequel to breaking bad come to an end with the six episodes that make up the second batch of its sixth season. The fiction, which recounts the transformation of Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) in Saul Goodmanshow what happens to Kim (Rhea Seehorn) and the protagonist, but also how they could be affected by the actions of Gus (Giancarlo Esposito) Y Lalo (Tony Dalton).

The cleaner

Premiere: July 25.

Wicky (Greg Davis) he is dedicated to cleaning crime scenes, a job that allows him to discover stories of all kinds. This comedy with six autoconclusive episodes is the British adaptation of the German Der Tatortreiniger.

Find a life in Brooklyn

Premiere: July 29.

The second season of this American comedy will continue to tell how its protagonists struggle to get ahead in their neighborhood. Dan (Dan Perlman) must get used to a new life without Kevin (Kevin Iso) at home and try to clear his file to get his teaching license back.

OTHER SERIES

Movistar+ also offer new episodes of Grace (Season 2, July 15). In addition, the company highlights that its subscribers will be able to see in July the complete seasons of fictions released in previous months, such as The Man Who Fell To Earth (July 4th), I Love That For You (July 6th), Trigger Point: Out of Control (July 18) and devils (Season 2, July 22).

FILMS

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Premiere: July 8.

This successful feature film Marvel Studios tell how Peter Parker (Tom Holland) deal with the events narrated in Spider-Man: Far From Home. The protagonist asks for help Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to make your identity a secret again. However, his spell will open a hole in the multiverse and cause the reappearance of several villains that fans of the saga will recognize.

last night in soho

Premiere: 1st of July.

Eloise (Thomas McKenzie) moves to London to study fashion design. This sensitive young woman can see spirits and has the mysterious ability to go back to the 1960s. At that time, she meets her idol, Sandie (Anya Taylor-Joy), an aspiring singer, but will also be involved in a dark plot. That thriller has been directed and written by Edgar Wright (BabyDriver).

the dark daughter

Premiere: July 23th.

This drama marked the directorial and screenwriting debut of the actress. Maggie Gyllenhaal. The tape reflects how a mature university professor begins to remember her stage as a young mother during a vacation. The film received three nominations for Oscar: Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Leading Actress (Olivia Coleman) and Best Supporting Actress (jessie buckley).

OTHER FILMS

They will also reach Movistar+ feature films Three floors (12th of July), love instead (July 15), Fireheart (July 16th), Near you (July 19), years of drought (July 22), little queen (July 26), Inexorable (July 27) and the last look (July 30).

DOCUMENTARIES AND OTHERS

Movistar+ premiere new episodes of crimes (Season 2, July 11 at #0), ‘true crime’ series. It will also offer other documentary productions, such as Video Killed The Radio Star (last season, July 1), Jeremy Thomas, a life of cinema (July 7th), The Londongrad Murders (July 11), Dynasties (Season 2, July 12), The Last Dinosaurs with David Attenborough (July 13), The mountain range of dreams (July 14), Chernbyl declassified (July 21), River (July 21), David Attenborough and the prehistoric mammoth (July 27th), Kiko Veneno: Only in Seville (July 28) and Jamie Lee Curtis (July 29).