The series and movies that premiere on Disney + in October 2022: ‘The Bear’, ‘Candy: Murder in Texas’…

‘The Bear’





The eight-episode series tells the story of Carmy Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), a young haute cuisine chef, who returns to Chicago to take over his family’s sandwich shop, the Original Beef of Chicagoland, after a tragic death. Far from the usual, Carmy will have to find a balance between the difficulties of owning a small business, his team of cooks and his strained family relationships, while dealing with the impact that the suicide of his brother has had on him. the.

Premiere: October 5

‘Candy: Murder in Texas’

‘Candy,’ the original five-episode true crime drama miniseries, starring and executive producing by Jessica Biel, tells the story of Candy Montgomery, who is a 1980s stay-at-home mom who has made it everything to perfection: she has a good husband, two children, a good house, even careful planning and execution of certain transgressions. But when the pressure of conformity begins to suffocate her, her actions cry out for a little freedom. With lethal results.

Premiere: October 12

‘Rosaline’





‘Rosalina’ is a fresh and fun take on Shakespeare’s classic love story ‘Romeo and Juliet’, told from the perspective of Juliet’s cousin Rosalina (Kaitlyn Dever), with whom Romeo has recently fallen in love. Rosalina is desperate when Romeo (Kyle Allen) meets Julieta (Isabela Merced) and starts to go after her, so she plans to end the famous love story and get her boy back.

Premiere: October 14

‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’





‘The mysterious Benedict Society’ is reunited, but when Mr. Benedict and Number Two go missing in Europe, the boys take it upon themselves to find them. After navigating foreign countries and facing new adversaries, they find themselves under the influence of Dr. Curtain’s new operation: spreading happiness. When the consequences of his out-of-control methodology prove dire, the kids must find a way to stop him before their beloved Mr. Benedict, along with thousands of others around the world, are irrevocably changed.

Premiere: October 26

In October, in addition to all the premieres, Disney + will continue to offer new episodes of ‘Andor’, ‘The Old Man’, ‘The Kardashians’ and ‘She-Hulk: Lawyer She-Hulk’.