the series arrives on Disney + in December

Disney + released the first trailer series official Welcome to Earth, with Will Smith, streaming on the platform this December. Below we bring you the trailer and more details on this incredible series that will show us the hidden wonders of the Earth.

Welcome to Earth with Will Smith comes in December

Welcome to Earth is the new Disney + series series National Geographic with the great visual impact that follows the two-time Oscar nominee Will Smith in a extraordinary And only adventure around the world to explore the greatest wonders of the Earth and reveal yours most hidden secrets.

The Academy Award-nominated visionary director, Darren Aronofsky, Protozoa Pictures, Jane Root’s Nutopia and Westbrook Studios are the executive producer of the series. Will is led by professional explorers on a surprising journey that will lead him to get to know some of the most exciting shows on the planet up close.

We will pass by volcanoes erupting silently to the deserts that are beyond our imagination, up to groups of animals characterized by their own intelligence.

Among the explorers who guide Will on this incredible adventure are the marine biologist and Explorer of National Geographic Diva Amon, the polar explorer Dwayne Fields, the engineer and explorer of National Geographic Albert Lin, the National Geographic photographer Cristina Mittermeier and the mountaineer Erik Weihenmayer.

Combining breathtaking photography with Will Smith’s limitless curiosity and enthusiasm, this epic series is an exciting journey And multisensory through the most shocking places on Earth.

Welcome to Earth is produced by Nutopia, Protozoa Pictures and Westbrook Studios for National Geographic. Finally the music of the original series is composed of Daniel Pemberton. Before concluding, we remind you that the original TV series, consisting of six episodes, will be available on Disney + starting in December.