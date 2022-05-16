The series “Black Mirror” will be entitled to a season 6

Netflix has just officially ordered a season 6 of the series “Black Mirror”, almost three years after the broadcast of the fifth, reports the American site Variety.

Nugget of anticipation fiction launched in 2011 on the British channel Channel 4 before being recovered by Netflix in 2015, and which gave the series three additional seasons, as well as an interactive film (entitled Bandersnatch), black-mirror should soon return with a season 6, announces the American site Variety.

For the moment, we do not know how many new episodes will see the light of day. When the streaming platform picked up the series created by Charlie Booker in September 2015, it offered two seasons – the third and fourth – with six episodes. Before limiting the fifth to three episodes (which corresponds to the total of the first season, while the second had four).

However, it seems that this season 6 will be composed of a limited number of episodes. However, as for the fifth, they will have a duration worthy of a feature film. In season 5, Anthony Mackie and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II shared the poster of Striking VipersAndrew Scott (sherlock) starred in Smithereenswhile Miley Cyrus played the main character in Ashley Too.