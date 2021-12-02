the series canceled after a season?

It just looks like the path of Turner and the Casinaro, the series inspired by the film with Tom Hanks available on Disney +, ended after only one season.

To confirm, or so it seems, the actor Brandon Jay McLaren, who on Twitter replying to a fan who said to wait for the new episodes, said:

Don’t hold your breath too long, you could die.

To shed some light, he then thought about it Reginald VelJohnson, who interviewed by ComicBook said:

From what I understand they are trying to sell it to another network, or something. This is what I heard. But for the moment I believe we will not continue. It was fun to work with the whole cast and any decision they make I will agree. I would like to continue with the story and I hope there will be an opportunity. But if not, I will be happy with the experience I have lived.

The series

The series, consisting of 12 episodes and developed by the creator of Burn Notice, Matt Nix, you see Josh Peck in the role of Scott Turner Jr., an ambitious and perfect US Marshal who is entrusted with a big and unmanageable dog. But she soon discovers that the partner she absolutely didn’t want is the one she desperately needed. The two, along with Scott’s sister Laura (Lyndsy Fonseca), must investigate an old case of the father.

The cast

In the cast we also find Vanessa Lengies (Erica Mouniere), Anthony Ruivivar (James Mendez) e Carra Patterson (Jessica Baxter).

Reginald VelJohnson (Die Hard – Crystal trap, Otto under one roof) who starred in the 1989 film opposite Hanks, appears as Cypress Beach Mayor David Sutton.