The series find the most despicable characters in our reality

The story of Travis Kalanick, the disgraced founder of Uber (but who swims in millions like Uncle Scrooge in his mansion), had appeared in the economics pages of the media. The same thing happened with the Neumann couple behind the multinational WeWork or that Sackler family that with Purdue Pharma and OxyContin pills were responsible for the opiate crisis in the United States. But the series are now here to discover and vindicate despicable or ethically questionable beings of contemporary history.

The main virtue of series like Super Pumped, We Crashed or The Dropout, the reason why they are trending, is that the public is even more stunned when they meet the characters and see the dramatic twists because they are aware that they are watching a series inspired by real events. And what are the most shady characters we’ve met this season? Let’s start with the most popular woman:

Netflix

Anna Sorokin from ‘Who is Anna?’

Julia Garner, protagonist of the Netflix series ‘Who is Anna?’ DRAFTING / Third parties

Anna Sorokin landed in New York with the goal of making it big among the elites. His modus operandi of hers? Being a haughty person, showing extensive knowledge of art and selling yourself as Anna Delvey, an aristocratic German heiress with a bank account with as many zeros as the richest people in Manhattan. When the people around you think you have 60 million in the bank, they don’t have as much trouble granting you a loan of more than 20 million.

The Serie Who is Anna? Created by Shonda Rhimes and broadcast on Netflix, it delves into the workings of this Russian-born young woman who left behind a pile of unpaid bills and key members of New York society behaving as if they didn’t know her. She came out on top with the production: she received $320,000 from the platform (which she used to pay off debts) and actress Julia Garner met with her to prepare for the role in depth.

read also

AppleTV+

Adam and Rebekah Neumann in ‘We Crashed’

The Neumanns are made for each other, at least the fictional ones from ‘WeCrashed’. AppleTV+

Those who live in a big city may have walked past a WeWork. It is not a multinational that invented co-working, but it is the company that knew how to sell the concept on a large scale. And who was behind the idea? An Israeli based in New York, Adam Neumann, and his wife Rebekah, born into opulence as the daughter of entrepreneurs and very well connected (starting with his cousin Gwyneth Paltrow), who were fired from the company in 2019 after proving irregularities in the company .

The Serie WeCrashed by Drew Crevello and Lee Eisenberg has an exceptional couple to play these excessive characters: Oscar winners Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway. They perfectly portray a savage capitalism whose foundations are often smoke and how far you can go when you have not the slightest shame.

read also

Disney+

Rand Gauthier from ‘Pam and Tommy’

Seth Rogen is Rand Gauthier, the porn actor turned carpenter who stole Pamela Anderson’s home tape. HULU

When people started talking about the home porn video of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, who had gotten married after starting dating four days earlier, in the 90s, there were many readers and viewers who had no interest in knowing the truth. Since Anderson had appeared in Playboy magazine and worked in The Baywatchshe was disqualified as a victim of a violation of her privacy.

the miniseries Pam and Tommy has one of its attractions in the presentation of Rand Gauthier, the former porn actor who worked in the mansion of the Mötley Crüe musician. When Tommy Lee fired him in the middle of the renovations and refused to pay him his fee, he decided to take revenge by stealing the safe where he discovered the tape that would become popular culture after being marketed. What did Gauthier not take into account? The consequences for Anderson in a society willing to prejudge her and laugh at her.

Movistar+

Travis Kalanick from ‘Super Pumped’

Joseph Gordon-Levitt is Travis Kalanick, the controversial founder of Uber. Showtime

“Are you a motherfucker?” asks actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt as he interviews a candidate to get a job at Uber in super-pumped. He wants a positive response because, to break the system, he has to leave ethics and morals at home. And it is that he plays Travis Kalanick, who turned urban transport upside down (and annoyed the taxi sector) with the application that began its tests in San Francisco and spread throughout the planet.

Succeeding, however, is not a reason to appear on this list. So what did she do? Feeding a macho culture in the company where harassing female workers was not penalized as long as they gave up their job at the work level. In back of super-pumped are Brian Koppelman and David Lenien, authors of billionsand that they have already confirmed a second season where they will dissect the figures of Mark Zuckeberg, founder of Facebook, and Sheryl Sandberg, the current operating director of the social network.

read also

Disney+

Elizabeth Holmes in ‘The Dropout’

Amanda Seyfried gets into the skin of Elizabeth Holmes, the shady figure behind the company Theranos Hulu

Forbes magazine said that Elizabeth Holmes was the youngest “self-made” millionaire after founding the technology company Theranos at age 19, which boasted of revolutionizing the health sector with machinery that allowed analysis with minimal amounts of blood. But were these advances true? As the viewer can imagine from the fraud allegations brought in 2018 against Holmes, no.





read also

Fernando Garcia

The Serie The Dropout which tells of the rise and fall of Holmes, played in the miniseries by Amanda Seyfried (Mank), has not yet been released in Spain but will do so on April 20. One of her surprises is that she signs the series Elizabeth Meriwether, who until now was known for her work in comedy as the creator of new-girl.





Participate in the Discussion

Participation