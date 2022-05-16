The series, movies and documentaries that premiere this week on Netflix

Like every week Netflix adds new titles to its catalog and thus complete the releases of the month. The next few days will be full of captivating titles that will be added to the service’s content library.

Among the most outstanding titles of the week is the third season of Who killed Sarah?, the Mexican drama that continues to explore the mystery surrounding Sara. Also new episodes of Love, Death & RobotsNetflix’s hit animated anthology that thoroughly explores the relationship between love, death, and robots.

SERIES

The new season of the hit Netflix original series is here

Who killed Sarah? (Season 3) – May 18

In the final season, enemies become allies and Alex gets an answer to the question that has haunted him for years: what happened to Sara?

Love on the Spectrum: USA – May 18

In this heartwarming documentary series, a group of people on the autism spectrum search for love and navigate the world of dating and relationships.

Insiders – May 19

Ten new candidates apply to participate in a reality show, but they don’t know that the cameras are already rolling. Start the fun in 3, 2, 1…

Love, Death & Robots (Season 3) – May 20

Strange worlds and violent delights are just part of this Emmy-winning animated anthology for adults from Tim Miller and David Fincher.

The new episodes of the animated science fiction anthology arrive

Entrevías – May 20

A war veteran, annoyed with the thugs and drug dealers invading his neighborhood, sets out to reform his wayward teenage granddaughter.

Our blue horizon – May 21

This Korean series presents a drama where love is sweet and bitter – and life is full of ups and downs – in these stories about a group of people who live and work on the busy island of Jeju.

FILMS

Village Server 2 – May 16

The president and former prime minister are trying to stabilize the economy and put a stop to the oligarchs who want to pull the strings from behind. Starring Volodímir Zelensky, current president of Ukraine.

The feature film starring Volodímir Zelensky arrives

Another chance to love – May 17

Kate is a young woman who tends to always make the wrong decision. His latest mistake of hers? She has accepted a job as Santa’s elf in a shopping mall. However, her destiny leads her to meet Tom, which will change her life completely. With Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding.

The Perfect Family – May 18

At first, Lucía is taken aback by the eclectic family of her son’s girlfriend. Neither she can imagine the impact that she will have on her formal life.

Dangerous Instinct – May 18

To investigate the mystery behind his brother’s death, a paroled man moves to an island where he must confront his dark past.

Mel Gibson stars in ‘Dangerous Instinct’

In Tuscany – May 18

A Danish chef travels to Tuscany to sell his father’s business and meets a woman who inspires him to reconsider his attitude towards life and love.

The Lighthouse – May 18

Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe star in this psychological thriller set on a remote and mysterious New England island in the 1890s. Veteran lighthouse keeper Thomas Wake and his young assistant Ephraim Winslow must live together for four weeks. His goal will be to keep the lighthouse in good condition until the replacement arrives, but things will get complicated when conflicts arise due to power hierarchies between the two.

A perfect pairing – May 19

To win over an important client, a wine executive works at a sheep farm, where she crosses paths with a rough local.

Fuck love…again – May 20

Love triangles and doubts test relationships: Lisa faces a difficult decision, Jack experiences a crisis, and Bo questions her marriage.

Romantic comedy starring Bo Maerten, Yolanthe Cabau, Nienke Plas and Victoria Koblenko.

Jackass 4.5 – May 20

These daring, never-before-seen images reveal how the insane exploits of one installment in the “Jackass” franchise were filmed.

Have a good trip – May 23

A former army captain travels to Dalyan to stop the woman his friend loves from marrying someone else, but the trauma of war mars his journey.

DOCUMENTARIES

Cyber ​​hell: the investigation that uncovered the horror – May 18

In a network of anonymous chat rooms, sexual crimes were frequent. The hunt to catch their operators required guts and tenacity.

An investigation that revealed a case of sexual exploitation and content distribution in South Korea

The G Word According to Adam Conover – May 19

Whether we like it or not, the government plays a huge role in our lives. Adam Conover explores his triumphs, his failures, and how we might change him.

The Photographer and the Postman: The Crime of Cabezas – May 19

A documentary about the murder of photojournalist José Luis Cabezas that shook Argentina and revealed a network of political and financial corruption.

