The series, movies and documentaries that premiere this week on Netflix

Like every week Netflix adds new titles to its catalog and thus complete the releases of the month. The next few days will be full of captivating titles that will be added to the service’s content library.

Among the most outstanding titles of the week is the third season of Who killed Sarah?, the Mexican drama that continues to explore the mystery surrounding Sara. Also new episodes of Love, Death & RobotsNetflix’s hit animated anthology that thoroughly explores the relationship between love, death, and robots.

