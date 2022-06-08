The series ‘Ms. Marvel’ to refresh the world of superheroes

The Marvel Cinematic Universe It started with “Hombre de Hierro” in 2008whatand it means that Ms Marvel , the franchise’s newest superhero, was about two years old. And it is that, like the comic books that inspired him, the MCU has enough life time to generate a new generation of superheroes who grew up watching the avengers facing aliens and mutated creatures, while traversing time and space. hawk eye (Jeremy Renner) laid the groundwork for such an evolution in his series of 2021, when he became the mentor of Kate Bishop (hailee steinfeld), who learned to fight alongside his archery idol. This summer, “Ms Marvel” has arrived to tell an entirely different story, albeit with a character who shares the stubborn spark of Kate. Created by Bisha K Ali (“Loki”, “Four Weddings and a Funeral”), the series follows kamala khan (Iman Vellani), a 16-year-old girl who spends her days in Jersey CityNew Jersey, creating fan videos for the avengersnext to his tech-savvy best friend, Bruno (matt lintz).

Based on the comics written by G. Willow Wilsonand illustrated by adrian alpha“mrs marvel” presents the story of a teenager of Pakistani parents who seeks her place in the world, like any average student. Everything changes when she, upon finding a family heirloom, finds the powers that she has always dreamed of and with which she can transform the energy that emanates from her body into anything that passes through her imagination, from a shield even giant fists. According to early reviews of the series, which premieres this 8 of June in Disney+the series differs from the rest of the products Marvel for its freshness and for being a story from the perspective of a Muslim Pakistani American, whose only role in the first wave of films of the MCU could have been to give a sandwich to the Captain America through from a restaurant counter. Also, Vellani iHe plays his first role on the small screen with an infectious and refreshing charm. Kamala is an incredibly stunning teenager whose creativity and imagination spill over onto the screen to deliver humorous and endearing moments.

The production explores the life of Kamala not only at school, but also at the mosque with her friend Nakia (Yasmeen Fletcher), at home with his mother (Zenobia Shroff), his father (Mohan Kapur) And his brother (Saagar Shaykh). And it does so with an aesthetic very close to comics, with animations that are incorporated into the scenes at all times, with no limits for emojis. And while it is inevitable thatMs Marvel” should fit in with the rest of the MCU, in fact, Vellani will star “the marvels” of Nia DaCostabeside Monica Rambeau de Larson Y Teyona Parris. What this series offers is the portrait of a young Kamala whose home and neighborhood are his most precious assets, and intergalactic adventures are far away, at least for now. With information from Variety

