The series of doctors do not go out of style

LThe Collegiate Medical Organization (OMC) analyzed television series set in hospitals 15 years ago. And he issued a harsh warning: “You can not create false expectations in patients,” said the study. “They should be realistic (more elderly and fewer children, adolescents and young people in hospitals, fewer sophisticated examinations, fewer miraculous recoveries, fewer experimental treatments…). The promotion of unnecessary examinations and treatments increases health spending and the waste of resources” . Those were the times of ‘ER’ and the cantankerous doctor ‘House’, the moody Vilches triumphed in ‘Central Hospital’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ had begun its long career… The medical series have been renewed including new parameters – there there is ‘New Amsterdam’, in the Netflix catalog-, although in general they move in a porous line that goes from human drama to love entanglements and continuous sentimental headaches.

The pandemic -a human drama in real life- has crept into some of the productions and has also served as creative fuel for the screenwriters, who saw an opportunity to show the way in which the world had changed, even more so since the front line of a hospital. We now focus on an endlessly successful fiction and on the five deliveries that the day-to-day life of Dr. Shaun Murphy and his colleagues at the San José St. Bonaventure Hospital have left us.

‘grey’s Anatomy’

absolute classic

The corridors of Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital reigned in the early 2000s and it is still there, at the top almost 20 years later, already becoming the longest-running medical drama on television after surpassing ‘ER’. Lately, the series created by Shonda Rimes is mired in uncertainty. Her alma mater, Ellen Pompeo, in the role of Meredith Grey, has publicly shown symptoms of exhaustion and fans are living in suspense the negotiations for her renewal as if it were the last tour of the Rolling Stones. At the moment, there is a romantic drama for a while and the love affairs will continue for at least one more season, number 19.

The series has managed to adapt both to current times and to the age of its characters, who have survived over the years. ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ is chameleonic: season 17 has been marked by the coronavirus. The main cast, with Kevin McKidd (Owen), Camilla Luddington (Jo) and Kim Raver (Teddy), among others, has remained unchanged and the writers have not been forced to eliminate anyone. They have managed to combine the development of interesting stories and themes (domestic violence, catastrophes, racism, homophobia) with the tension of hospital work and the inevitable romantic-love plot to keep the audience hooked. A brief reminder: its mature protagonists are the same recent graduates from the first chapters.

‘the good doctor’

Remake and autism

David Shore created the most unpleasant character, loved despite everything, unforgettable… and the best paid of the moment. Actor Hugh Laurie amassed a good fortune at the helm of ‘House’ and his cynicism is now television history. Shore’s hand in modeling the characters and achieving successful products is beyond doubt. With ‘The Good Doctor’, an adaptation of the South Korean series of the same name, he has hit the nail on the head again. Starring Freddie Highmore (Shaun Murphy), it tells the story of another peculiar doctor, a brilliant surgical resident who suffers from autism.

The remake was a hit at the end of 2017 and is one of the most watched international series in recent years. The fifth season, already without the shadow of covid, is underway. It offers the more or less usual doses of dramatic tension, interpersonal relationships and clinical cases. Although it seems like another series of doctors, a genre that does not falter, thanks to the peculiar Savant syndrome of its protagonist, the narrative pulse is maintained. It is a rare disease that affects some people with poor communication skills and who, at the same time, are brilliant in other artistic branches, mathematical calculation or memory. The series skilfully plays with the duality of a hieratic young man who robotically expresses himself and spatially visualizes patients in order to find the right diagnosis.

The Pompeu Fabra University of Barcelona assured in a 2019 study that the series could be a “useful” tool for teaching bioethics to Health Sciences students. In their work, they identified up to a total of “186 situations” in which a principle related to this branch of biology and medicine came into play. Something may be changing in the fiction that revolves around hospitals.