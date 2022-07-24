The series of Echo, Ironheart and Agatha Harkness will arrive at Disney + in 2023

Marvel has announced multiple changes, adjustments and news related to its series on Disney + during an especially charged San Diego Comic-Con. In addition to confirming the name of his next great saga, he has communicated the release date of Lokithe arrival of Secret Invasion or the development of an ambitious Daredevil: Born Again. Before them we will have she hulk, but the future is very promising. We know therefore that Threw out arrive in the summer of 2023, which iron heart disembark in autumn 2023 and that agatha harkness He will do the same with his series in the winter of 2023. We tell you everything.

Threw outconfirmed Marvel Studos during their panel a few hours ago, will be released in the summer of 2023. This is the second deaf character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Makkari, whom we saw in Eternalsif you remember, Echo or Maya Lopez was presented as one of the villains who put Clint Barton in trouble (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) in hawk eyebeing the actress Alaqua Cox the one chosen to give it life. It is true that we know very soon about the plot, at least for now, but Marvel has highlighted that it will be a kind of return to the origins, with Maya returning to her hometown to connect with her family, her community and the cultural roots of it. We also know that Vincent D’Onofrio and Charlie CoxWilson Fisk and Matt Murdock, will have weight in the plot -as we have already told you in Vandal-.

Marvel also during their San Diego Comic-Con panel that iron heart will launch into fall 2023with Dominique Thorne playing Riri Williamsa 15-year-old engineering student who invents a new armor similar to the exoskeleton of Iron Man using materials stolen from MIT. Its plot is another mystery, but yes, we will know it before in Black Panther: Wakanda Foreversince in the tape that will be released in November Riri forge a new friendship with Shuri (Letitia Wright), being one of those chosen to work in Wakanda. These events will probably be the trigger for her solo series.

Lastly, the spin off of Scarlet Witch and the Vision focused on agatha harknesshas a new title and a release date for winter 2023 on Disney+. kathryn hahn return as the dangerous witch, with the original series head writer Elizabeth Olsen, Jack Schaeffer, going back behind the scenes as showrunner. We know that Hahn has signed a contract with Marvel Studios to return in multiple projects. Coven of Chaosnew name of the miniseries, be the first of them.