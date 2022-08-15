Why do we like them so much? killer series (and movies)? Perhaps we will never have the answer, but we cannot deny that they are one of the most addictive stories, especially when we can notice some macabre fragments of the real world in them.

They say that the first murderer in history was called H. H. Holmes (which will now be interpreted by Keanu Reeves in a series), who was a man who even built a special “castle” to kill his victims in the mid-1800s. His story captured the attention of thousands, but it was only the first of many that, over time, they began to inspire books (and book clubs), podcasts, plays, art pieces, movies, and TV series.

Now, the series of murderers are among the most viewed on all streaming platforms, their stories are dark, violent and bloody, but for some strange reason we cannot stop watching them, and that has made the selection continue to grow more and more. every year.

series like True Detective, Luther and Top of the Lake they are some of the most famous, and there are a few that have undoubtedly already left their mark on all of us and on the best of television/streaming of this century.

The series of murderers that marked the 21st century (and where to watch them)

Sharp Objects – HBO Max

Starring Amy Adams, this series is based on a novel of the same name and is a story of trauma, alcoholism, mental illness and violence. The series follows a journalist who, after years away, must return to her small town in the south to investigate the murder of two teenagers, and she is increasingly convinced that these deaths could be connected to the worst tragedy of her past. .

Only Murders in the Building – Star+

Selena Gomez stars in this series with Steve Martin and Martin Short, and this is all kind of a satire/tribute to our true crime zealotry. The series follows three neighbors who are connected through their obsession with True Crime, which leads them to become involved in the investigation of a murder that happened very close to them.

The Killing – Star+

This series with Mireille Enos is a remake of a series from Norway. It all begins with a detective who is about to retire, but before she does, she agrees to be part of one last case that seems easy, but turns out to be more violent, dark and complicated than she thought. The more she obsesses, the more she risks her new life, but her instincts tell her that something is not right and that she cannot let this go unresolved.

Shining Girls – Apple Tv+