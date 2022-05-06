The series of ‘Percy Jackson’ announces the actors who will play Grover and Annabeth

‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’, a series that adapts the novels by Rick Riordan led by Percy, Grover and Annabeth, he already has his complete trio. It has been confirmed by Disney + by releasing an image of the three chosen actors. “Heroes Under Construction”says the aforementioned streaming platform of its young protagonists, a team that has the author’s own stamp of approval which he assures will make the fans “be proud”.

we already knew that Walker Scobell (‘The Adam Project’) has been chosen to embody the star of ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’now the main cast of the series is completed with the signings of Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri. Jeffries, who quickly became the number one choice for the role of Annabeth, according to Riordan on his official website, comes from participating in ‘Something from Tiffany’s’, an Amazon movie produced by Reese Witherspoon, which will be released in the fall and It also features Zoey Deutch and Shay Mitchell.

“Leah is exactly how I imagined Annabeth in the books: smart, strong and brave, a true daughter of Athena who has no patience for the nonsense of a certain pea brain. Seeing her perform with Walker and Aryan, I saw Annabeth Chase come to life. As soon as you see it, you’ll know what I mean.”Riordan says.

Simhadri, who will play the role of Grover, has recently been seen in the television remake of ‘Home Twelve’ and in the Disney Channel movie ‘Spin’. “At his auditions for Grover Underwood, Aryan won our hearts. He made me laugh out loud with his delivery and acting skills. He has a mix of sweetness, humor and inner toughness that is perfect for our favorite satyr.. Grover has some big flying shoes to fill, but Aryan is exactly the right guy for the job. He and Walker already have a great dynamic together. And the visual magic that we’re going to use to give Aryan her satyr goat legs, it’s amazing.“says the father of the saga.

very involved

This enthusiasm that Riordan shows with the signings of Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri to give life to Annabeth and Grover, is not new for those fans who are following the news of this next series of ‘Percy Jackson’. The author of the novels is generally delighted with his role in the adaptation and how Disney is developing the project.. Each step has its new post on the Riordan blog, which does not stop giving details about the point where the production is. In fact, he was in charge of revealing that the first season will have eight episodes..

“This week, our three brave heroes met for the first time at the Vancouver studios and I was able to welcome them to the set. We have a lot of hard work ahead of us, but also a lot of fun. I’m wishing to start!”adds a Riordan who has already commented that the filming of this television fiction, which has himself and Jon Steinberg as scriptwriters for the pilot, and James Bobin as director; would start next summer in the aforementioned Canadian city.