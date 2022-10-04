The series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, from worst to best

After the success of ‘The Avengers’ in 2012, television has been nurtured for years by Marvel characters through various adaptations. First came the ABC proposals that began with ‘Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD’, after the Netflix universe began to form in the so-called ‘The Defenders saga’ with ‘Daredevil’, ‘Jessica Jones’, ‘Iron Fist’, ‘Luke Cage’, ‘The Defenders’ and ‘The Punisher’. For its part, Hulu broadcast ‘Marvel’s Runaways’ and Freeform ‘Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger’.

It would be in 2021, and as part of the Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universewhen they reached Disney+ the series that are expanding and laying some groundwork for the future of the franchise. Until today, there have been eight proposals released, which we have collected in the following ranking.

Which is your favorite?

8 ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’





“Anthony Mackie & Sebastian Stan in ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'”

six months after ‘Avengers: Endgame’the story of ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ had a risky job to do: show us how the character played by Anthony Mackie will go from being Falcon to definitively assuming the role of Captain America.

In it, he must team up with the Winter Soldier Bucky Barnes (sebastian stan), with whom he is predestined (or forced, depending on how you look at it) to come to an understanding while taking on a high-risk international mission, in which Baron Zemo himself will be involved (Daniel Bruhl).

7 ‘Moon Knight’





“Oscar Issac in ‘Moon Knight'”

Alongside the two solo Doctor Strange films, the case of ‘Moon Knight’ could be one of Marvel’s light approaches to horrordespite the fact that it appears in small brushstrokes in a story that played more at being a psychological thriller about multiple personalities than a horror series with superheroes.

In her, oscar isaac is Marc Spector, who in addition to dealing with a dissociative disorder, must deal with the fact that he has just acquired the powers of an Egyptian moon god. Will these be a stroke of fortune in his life or should they be understood as a curse?

6 ‘Ms. Marvel’





“Iman Vellani in ‘Ms. Marvel'”

It was in August 2013 when kamala khan She first came to comics, and she did so with the honor of being the first Muslim superhero to star in her own series. In 2022, Iman Vellani was chosen to embody the character, being one of the most surprising fictions within the UCM.

In her, Khan is a confessed fan of the Avengers and Carol Danvers specific. His irrelevant life as a young Pakistani in New Jersey is turned upside down when he discovers that he has the power to change shape. It will be when she acquires the name of her idol and considers a new life as a teenage heroine.

5 ‘She-Hulk: Lawyer She-Hulk’





“Tatiana Maslany in ‘She-Hulk: Lawyer She-Hulk'”

Despite being a key character in the history of Marvel comics, it seems that She-Hulk’s arrival in our lives has not been as many expected. Tatiana Maslany has been in charge of giving life to Jennifer Walters, single lawyer and cousin of Bruce Bannerwith whom she shares the fact that she turns into a rabid green giant when she gets angry.

By way of sitcom focused on the judicial worldand with an action located between the years 2023 and 2024, in it we will see the return of Tim Roth as Abomination, in addition to the presentation of Jameela Jamil as Titania, She-Hulk’s mythical archenemy.

4 ‘Hawk Eye’





“Jeremy Renner & Hailee Steinfeld in ‘Hawkeye'”

That Hawkeye is one of the most unfairly treated Marvel characters is a fact. We do not know if it is the (little) charisma of Jeremy Renner or how boring his plots have been within the movies, and not even his jump to the small screen has achieved the redemption he deserved.

Its plot takes us until Christmas 2024 (two years after defeating Thanos), and it will serve to meet Kate Bishop (hailee steinfeld), who will take over as the new Hawkeye and who suggests that something is being built that many do expect: the arrival of the young avengers. Also, it’s always good to see Florence Pugh on screen, who takes up the character of Yelena after ‘Black Widow’.

3 ‘What would happen if…?’





“‘What would happen if…?'”

If there is something that has always worked in superhero comics, it is the stories of alternate realities. And with the Multiverse already unleashed in the MCU, what better way to explore different plots than with these self-contained animation plots under the umbrella of the ‘What would happen if…?’

This is how we have been able to see what would happen if Ultron had wonor if T’Challa became Star-Lordor if the Captain Carter would have been the First Avenger. In addition, it has also been the opportunity to see one of Marvel’s craziest plots in motion: the one in which all the characters in her universe became zombies.

two ‘loki’





“Tom Hiddleston in ‘Loki’

Chronologically speaking, ‘Loki’ places us after 2012’s ‘The Avengers’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame’, because it is the story that opens the ban on the Multiversebeing when the character played by Hiddleston finds a kind of redemption that will make us see him more as an antihero than as an eternal villain.

It will be he who alters the course of humanity after having stolen the Tesseract, which is why he is brought before the Temporal Variation Authority, a cosmic organization that controls time. The best of all? That just as it has been advanced in some of the other Marvel series, it seems that the Young Avengers and the plot with Kang the Conqueror, begin to appear on the horizon of the MCU.

1 ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’





“Elizabeth Olsen in ‘Scarlet Witch and the Vision'”

Another story that was set after the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ was that of ‘WandaVision’in which we suddenly saw Wanda Maximoff and Vision living a quiet life in the community of Westview, New Jersey. Paying homage to classic sitcomsWanda’s inner world seemed to have finally found a rest after the horrors experienced in real life.

Little by little, we would discover that this reality was really an illusion created by Wanda’s own broken mindwhich includes his two sons Billy and Tommy, both future (we hope) members of the Young Avengers.