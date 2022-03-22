The series of three chapters and based on a real case that sweeps Netflix

Since March 16 premiered on Netflix 3 Ton$: assault on the Central Bank of Brazil, the growth of its audience was exponential. A priori, the proposal has attractive elements since it recounts the robbery at the headquarters of the monetary institution in Fortaleza, where in 2005 a gang of criminals stole more than 160 million reais through a long tunnel.

Strictly speaking, the plot is a documentary series, divided into three episodes, which resorts to testimonies of the thieves themselves, policemen and archive material to portray the spectacular case. He also demonstrates the schemes behind the money and the mistakes criminals made after what they imagined was a successful plan.

The story dates back to August 2005when a group of criminals dug a tunnel almost 80 meters long from a house they rented near the bank in question.

After tracing the conduit, the thieves managed to enter the vault of the bank located in Fortaleza, state of Ceará, from where they took 160 million reais ($68 million at the time), which was equivalent to almost 3.5 tons of cash.

“After a few criminals enter through a tunnel and steal millions from the vault of the Central Bank of Fortaleza, the authorities are trying to decipher the audacious robbery”, describes the platform of streaming as an introduction to the first chapter.

One of the images from the documentary shows the dimension of the amount of money stolen.

The series, which has only three episodes and each one lasts an hour on average, was written and directed by Daniel Billio. The direction, meanwhile, is in charge of Rodrigo Astiz, and claudia belfort was in charge of the research work. adriana marques, Iris Sodre Mendes and Mauricio Hirata Filho were the executive producers who worked alongside the associate producers Gavulino Films and Mark Tardin.

“The 21st century already has its “theft of the century””. Some 156 million reais, equivalent to about 68 million dollars, vanished from the vault of a Central Bank branch over the weekend,” Luis Esnal wrote on August 9, 2005, from Brazil as a correspondent for THE NATION.

And he continued: “The alarms did not sound. Motion sensors did not activate. And like in the movie The Great Swindle (with George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Julia Roberts), the coup occurred without the closed circuit TV cameras, which watched every inch of the 500 square meter vault, recording anything of what happened, in a fact that will go down in the history of great robberies”.