the series recommended by the founder of Mercado Libre

Marcos Galperin, founder and CEO of Mercado Libre, broke into the networks this Friday, April 15, with a recommendation about a TV series that “no entrepreneur should stop watching.”

The recommendation of the successful businessman points to “The Dropout”, the series that tells the story of Elizabeth Holmes, the young woman who was initially baptized as “Steve Jobs of Biotech” but whose mask fell apart years later, when the truth came out.

The series, which is based on the true story of Holmes, can be seen on Star+.

“Every entrepreneur should watch this series. While it shows the darker parts of Silicon Valley, you can’t unsee it,” Galperin posted on Twitter, where his account has nearly 250k followers.

The series stars actress Amanda Seyfried, in the role of Holmes, young man who claimed have developed a multidimensional and non-invasive system to diagnose blood conditions.

The biotech company she founded when she was 19, Theranos, seduced everyone from Bill Clinton to Rupert Murdoch.

But everything changed and now, several years later, who was the youngest billionaire in the world (today 37 years old), is one step away from jail after being found guilty in January 2022 of fraud by a California court.

It is a case that seems to have drawn the fine line between technological innovation and criminal dishonesty.

The California jury found Holmes guilty of conspiracy (one count) and fraud (three counts) for misleading investors into putting money into his startup.

Theranos assured that his firm would mark a before and after in blood tests, with fast and cheap tools.

In parallel, Holmes was acquitted of four other charges in which the jury did not find a direct link with the defendant.

Holmes is still free, but He faces 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. In addition to having to return what they lent him.

Holmes was prosecuted along with her partner and CEO of the company, Ramesh Balwani, who in the series is played by the Englishman Naveen Andrews (recognized as Sayid Jarrah, in the Lost series).

