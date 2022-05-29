The series that are in fashion on HBO Peru this day

breaking bad, game of Thrones, Squid Game Y euphoria are some of the titles that are part of the golden age of tv series of the new millennium, which have been characterized by being promoted through various platforms in the war for streaming.

Whether because of the quality of the scripts, the production, the actors and even its format, HBO has become one of the viewers favorite platforms to see this type of production, those who no longer wonder how to download a video from Facebook and better pay for the service.

From drama, fiction and even comedy, these are some of the 10 titles of HBO Peru that are currently in the public’s taste and that no one has stopped talking about:

1. Love Is in the Air

Eda Yıldız is a young flower seller who confronts the young and rich heir Serkan Bolat when he loses, because of him, the scholarship that was going to allow him to study in Italy. To make amends for her mistake, Bolat offers her a deal: if she agrees to spend two months with him as if she were her fiancee, she will help pay for her studies. But this deal will change the course of her life forever.

two. Phenomenon!

It tells the story of Dexter Douglas, a young man who is passionate about computers and wants to find a girlfriend. One day, while he was on his computer, after installing a “strange” chip (Chip Pinnacle in English which in Spanish means Summit Chip), his cat, who was walking on his keyboard, accidentally entered a secret code to this chip, the ” secret key sequence” that must be written for the bug to trigger (a reference to the Pentium FDIV bug) with: “@=g3,8d\&fbb=-q/hk%fg”

3. Beyond time

Clare (Rachel McAdams) has always had a crush on Henry (Eric Bana), a Chicago librarian. She is convinced that they are destined to live together, although she does not know when they will have to separate again: Henry is a time traveler, with a rare genetic anomaly that condemns him to live his life on a changing time scale, moving forward and backward to through the years without any control. Although Henry’s travels are so unpredictable that Clare never knows when they will see each other again, she desperately tries to adjust to that life, knowing that she could not live without Henry.

Four. #poorboyfriend

Santiago becomes an internet sensation when a video of his girlfriend leaving him at the altar goes viral. Now, thanks to his sudden fame, he will be the coveted prize in a boyfriend raffle contest.

5. The Boss Baby: Family Business

The Templeton brothers have grown up and grown apart from each other, but a new baby boss with cutting-edge focus is about to bring them back together and inspire a new family business.

6. Barry

A hit man and aspiring actor moves from the Midwest to Los Angeles and marvels at the drama classes he attends while on assignment.

7. My babysitter is a vampire

My Babysitter’s a Vampire (My babysitter is a vampire in Spain and My babysitter is a vampire: The series in Latin America) was a Canadian television series produced by Teletoon, Fresh TV and Disney Channel original series, based on the movie with the same name. . The premiere of the series was on February 28, 2011 on the Canadian television channel Télétoon in English Teletoon. The series first premiered in the United States on the Teletoon television channel on March 14, 2011 and later premiered on the Disney Channel television channel on June 27, 2011.1 A second season was confirmed to begin production in September 20112 and It first premiered on Disney Channel on June 29, 2012. The show was created by Fresh TV creator of 6teen and Total Drama. The show follows Ethan Morgan (Matthew Knight), who, in the TV movie, learns that his babysitter Sarah (Vanessa Morgan) is a vampire. In the film, he learns that he is capable of visions and that his best friend Benny Weir (Atticus Mitchell) is a sorcerer. The series follows the three of them as they take on the supernatural forces such as zombies, demons, ghosts, witches and other creatures that haunt their high school, with occasional help from fellow vampires Rory (Cameron Kennedy) and Erica (Kate Todd). .

8. The Vampire Diaries

“Vampire Chronicles” tells the story of two vampire brothers obsessed with the same girl in a small town, where supernatural beings secretly live among its residents.

9. rick and morty

Animated comedy that narrates the adventures of a mad scientist Rick Sánchez, who returns after 20 years to live with his daughter, her husband and their children Morty and Summer.

10. Game of Thrones

In a land where summers last decades and winters can last a lifetime, trouble lurks. From the machinations of the south to the wild lands of the east, from the frozen north to the thousand-year-old wall that protects the kingdom from dark forces, two powerful families are in a deadly battle to rule the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros. As betrayal, lust and supernatural forces shake the pillars of the kingdoms, the bloody battle for the Iron Throne will have unforeseen and momentous consequences. Winter is coming. Let the ‘Game of Thrones’ begin.

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes or seasons, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

HBO and the streaming market

HBO is a subscription television network that emerged in the United States. also known as Home Box Office, which is owned by WarnerMedia, through which movies and series can be found.

Between the most prominent titles of own production are The Sopranos, TheWire, Six Feet Under, Band of Brothers, ThePacific, Sex and the City, TrueBlood, Curb your enthusiasm Y game of Thrones.

It also has partial rights to films that have been produced by Sony Pictures Entertainment, as well as some by The Walt Disney Company and Universal Studios.

In Latin America you can also enjoy other channels such as HBO 2, HBO+, HBO Family, HBO Xtreme and Cinemax, among others.

HBO It was the first cable and satellite channel created as a television for non-terrestrial transmission, it was in 1965 when cable pioneer Charles Francis Dolan won the franchise to build a cable system in Lower Manhattan.

Instead of hanging the cable on telephone poles, it was decided to put the cable under the streets of manhattansince the signal may be blocked by large buildings and skyscrapers in the city.

In December 2010, the channel had 28.6 million subscribers in the United States, becoming the most important cable television network in that country. Then it began its expansion to other countries, including: Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Denmark, Finland, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Uruguay, Venezuela, among others, for a total of 150 nations.

KEEP READING:

More news

More about HBO

More about streaming