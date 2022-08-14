The series that arrive on Netflix in August

The platform never ceases to amaze. His most recent productions such as “Squid Game” and “Stranger Things”, turned out to be a great success and became an unprecedented phenomenon. Some of these series have recently reached the Netflix catalog, others are about to be released. Fantasy based on comics, supernatural thrillers and suspense and mystery dramas are part of the bet this month.

Locke & Key

The third season and definitive finale of this series full of magic and fantasy, based on the homonymous comic book by Stephen King’s son, Joe Hill: “Locke & Key” tells the story of Tyler, Kinsey and Bode, who move in with their mother to her father Rendell Locke’s family home after his death. The kids soon discover a series of mysterious hidden keys that unlock doors to magical worlds with demons.

It is now available

Sandman

The series that promises to be the new success of Netflix. Adapted from the homonymous comic, created by Neil Gaiman and published by DC Comics, “Sandman” stars Tom Sturridge who plays Sueño, the lord of dreams, also known as Morpheus; and Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth in the HBO series “Game of Thrones”) plays Lucifer, the ruler of Hell in this dark fantasy.

It premiered on August 5

where there was fire

With the stellar performances of Eduardo Capetillo and Itatí Cantoral, and the leading roles of Iván Amozurrutia and Esmeralda Pimentel, “Where There Was Fire” arrives on Netflix as its new Mexican production from the creator of the hit series “Who Killed Sara?” Jose Ignacio “Chascas” Valenzuela. Presented as a soap opera-like long-form series, with more than 30 episodes premiering simultaneously, the story immerses us between romance and revenge inside a fire station.

Premiere: August 17

Soul

Mireia Oriol, actress known for the Catalan series “Las del hockey”, stars in this new Spanish Netflix series in the role of Alma, who wakes up after surviving a bus accident in which most of her companions die. Remembering nothing of the accident, nor of her past, her trauma causes her to experience strange visions and night terrors, but she will try to unravel the mystery that surrounds her.

Premiere: August 19

echoes

This suspense thriller stars Michelle Monaghan, an actress known for her role in the “Mission: Impossible” saga alongside Tom Cruise. “Echoes” tells the story of Leni and Gina, two twins who have secretly exchanged their lives, but their worlds turn into chaos when one of them disappears. Miniseries executive produced by Brian Yorkey (13 Reasons Why) and Quinton Peeples (Marvel’s Runaways)

Premiere: August 19

Ollie is lost

Inspired by the book “Ollie’s Odyssey” by renowned American writer and illustrator William Joyce, “Ollie is Lost” tells the epic adventure of a stuffed rabbit to find Billy, his owner and best friend. In the style of “Toy Story,” this heartwarming miniseries was written by Shannon Tindle (Kubo and the Samurai Quest) with Peter Ramsey (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) directing, and features the voices of Jonathan Groff, Tim Blake Nelson and Mary J. Blige and stars Kesler Talbot, Jake Johnson and Gina Rodriguez.

Premiere: August 24