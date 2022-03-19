The series that narrates what happens in a law firm in New York was transcendental for fiction productions and, after many years as one of the most viewed on Netflix, it could lose that place.





The series that breaks it on Netflix and is on its way to surpassing Suits

Is about How to Get Away with Murder, the series that tells the story of a brilliant and charismatic criminal law teacher who likes to challenge her students. She, along with five of her best students, gets involved in a mysterious murder case, where they must put all her knowledge and instincts to the test.

It has 6 seasons, 90 chapters in total and with a duration of 43 minutes per episode.











Synopsis of How to Get Away with Murder: what the Netflix sensation series is about



The series centers on Annalize Keating (Viola Davis), a brilliant criminal law professor at a prestigious university in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, whose students will be forced to apply her teachings in real life when they are selected to help her in a murder case.











