The series that dethroned Echoes as the most watched on Netflix

Last Friday, the first season of the series arrived on Netflix. the devil in ohio and quickly became the most watched series on the streaming platform worldwide, dethroning echoesthe series that had been leading the top 10 for the last week.

The new series starring emily deschanel has achieved unexpected success since its premiere, becoming a trend and climbing positions to the top of Netflix’s top 10.

“Determined to protect a patient who has escaped from a mysterious cult, a psychiatrist takes in the girl, but puts her life and her family at risk,” indicates the synopsis of the series that is a success in Netflix.

“The devil in Ohio” has been ranked as the most watched series on Netflix.

The series tells the story of a psychiatrist who hosts a mysterious fugitive in her home. Her world is turned upside down when the girl’s arrival threatens to tear her own family apart.

The first season of the devil in ohio It has 8 chapters of about 45 minutes that are already available on Netflix. The series stars Emily Deschanel, Sam Jaeger, Gerardo Celasco, Madeleine Arthur, Xaria Dotson, Alisha Newton, Naomi Tan, among others.

Related news

the devil in ohio It has garnered very good comments from critics and Netflix subscribers, who do not stop recommending it on social networks. Most emphasize that it is a very intriguing and addictive thriller, which will surely keep fans of the genre very entertained.

Emily Deschanel stars in The Devil in Ohio.

After the premiere of the devil in ohioCanadian fiction has become the most watched series on Netflix worldwide, dethroning echoesthe series starring Michelle Monaghan that had been leading the top 10 for the last week.

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all the news and participate in exclusive contests from here.