The series that dethroned Echoes as the most watched on Netflix

James12 hours ago
Last Friday, the first season of the series arrived on Netflix. the devil in ohio and quickly became the most watched series on the streaming platform worldwide, dethroning echoesthe series that had been leading the top 10 for the last week.

The new series starring emily deschanel has achieved unexpected success since its premiere, becoming a trend and climbing positions to the top of Netflix’s top 10.

