Entertainment

The series that dethroned The Sandman as the most watched on Netflix

Photo of James James10 mins ago
0 17 1 minute read

Last Friday, the first season of the series arrived on Netflix. echoes and quickly became the most watched series on the streaming platform worldwide, dethroning The Sandmanthe series that had been leading the top 10 for several weeks.

The new series starring Michelle Monaghan has achieved unexpected success since its premiere, becoming a trend and climbing positions to the top of Netflix’s top 10.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James10 mins ago
0 17 1 minute read

Related Articles

Who is Wookid who composed this title for Mylène Farmer?

11 mins ago

Angelina Jolie sued the FBI over Brad Pitt

12 mins ago

White shirts: 10 irresistible models to wear this fall 2022

21 mins ago

Nicki Minaj’s MTV Video Music Award Wins: How Much She Won and Why

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button