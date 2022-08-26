The series that dethroned The Sandman as the most watched on Netflix

Last Friday, the first season of the series arrived on Netflix. echoes and quickly became the most watched series on the streaming platform worldwide, dethroning The Sandmanthe series that had been leading the top 10 for several weeks.

The new series starring Michelle Monaghan has achieved unexpected success since its premiere, becoming a trend and climbing positions to the top of Netflix’s top 10.

“For years, a pair of twins exchanged lives in secret. But when one of them disappears, the lives of both begin to fall apart,” indicates the synopsis of the series that is a success in Netflix.

Michelle Monaghan stars in Echoes.

The series tells the story of Leni and Gina, two identical twins who have secretly swapped their lives since they were children, culminating in a double life as adults. However, one of the sisters goes missing and everything in their perfectly planned world is thrown into chaos.

The first season of echoes It has 7 chapters of about 43 minutes that are already available on Netflix. The series stars Michelle Monaghan, Matt Bomer, Karen Robinson, Jonathan Tucker, Daniel Sunjata, Ali Stroker, Gable Swanlund, Rosanny Zayas, Michael O’Neill, among others.

echoes has garnered mixed reviews from critics and subscribers to Netflix, who do not stop recommending it on social networks. Most emphasize that it is a very intriguing and addictive thriller, although they criticize that it does not add much new to the genre and that it is somewhat confusing at times.

After the premiere of echoesfiction has become the most watched series on Netflix worldwide, dethroning The Sandmanthe adaptation of the Neil Gaiman comic that had been leading the top 10 for the last few weeks.

