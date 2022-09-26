the series that reached the audience record in the United States according to Nielsen

Nielsen has updated its database with a new report that puts another Netflix series atop the Top 10 in the United States. Review here which was the favorite title in the country!

It has already been repeated countless times that the streaming service Netflix It is going through its worst year since its creation, since the second quarter determined a new drop in subscribers and economic losses, so they expect growth in the third. While they await positive results from the corporate side, there is a parallel reality about the popularity of their titles and one of them grabbed the attention of the US public above the competition.

the audience meter nielson is the one in charge of reporting the exact figures of American viewers of conventional television and platforms Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu TV and Apple TV+. In addition, we must point out that the publication of the numbers that will be revealed below are almost a month late, mainly due to the time it takes to compile them.

+ The Netflix series all the rage in the US according to Nielsen

According to the recent update of nielson, the most watched in the United States between the week of August 22 and 28 with a total of 1.123 million minutes watched was echoes. This is the miniseries created, written and directed by Vanessa Gazy that was added to streaming on August 19 and only a few days were enough to become the new phenomenon that also had global recognition.

Its premise centers on Leni and Gina, two identical twins who have secretly swapped their lives since they were children, culminating in a double life as adults, but one of the sisters disappears and everything in their perfectly planned world is thrown into chaos. . Despite receiving average ratings, this thriller starring michelle monaghan gained the attention of platform users.

Netflix also took second place and most of the list, starting with the film Time for me with 971 million minutes displayed. The Nielsen Top 10 is completed with: Game of Thrones (909M), Stranger Things (890M), NCIS (770M), House of the Dragon (741M), The Sandman (681M), Cocomelon (677M), Bluey (615M) Y The Big Bang Theory (606M).