The series that surpassed “Stranger Things 4” and took the throne of the most watched on Netflix

The Umbrellas must convince the Sparrows to help them right what their arrival might have messed up. (Netflix)

Against all odds, the third season of The Umbrella Academy managed to rank above Stranger Things 4 in the catalog of Netflix. The superhero series launched its new episodes on June 22 and, during its first week of release, has achieved more than 124.5 million hours viewedwhile the continuation of the Duffer brothers’ fiction accumulated a total of 76.9 million in the same period of time.

The adaptation of the comics created by Gerard Way Y Gabriel Ba It is number 1 on the list of favorite English-speaking series and is located within the Top 10 in 91 countries around the world. . In addition, the first installment of the fiction -premiered in 2019- rose to seventh place with 27.2 million hours in the viewing ranking. Both titles surpass the previous seasons of stranger things and other productions like Peaky Blinders, They Don’t Know Me, The First Kill Y man vs man Bee.

The new of “The Umbrella Academy” surpassed the fourth season of “Stranger Things”. (Netflix)

What did the sequel bring back? The Umbrella Academy?

The Hargreeves brothers prevented the end of the world in 1963 and returned to the present, but nothing is the same as before. Although they are sure that the apocalypse will not come back to haunt them, the members of the umbrella academy They still cannot claim victory over the changes brought about in the timeline as a result of their intervention in the past. This is how they come face to face with the Sparrow Academytheir supposed replacements in this reality.

“Intelligent, elegant and as warm as a sea of ​​’icebergs’, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrella in a violent battle that ends up being the least of problems for everyone. As they face challenges, losses and surprises from all sides, as well as fighting an unknown entity that is destroying the universe and that could have arisen because of them, The Umbrellas must convince Dad’s new—and seemingly better—family to help them right what their arrival might have messed up. ”, maintains the official premise of the new The Umbrella Academy.

The third season of the superhero series was released on June 22. (Netflix)

The two teams will have to work together to stop the new apocalypse that threatens to destroy the universe. Will they be motivated enough to continue this mission or will they have to wait for its end? This season promises to surprise audiences with more troubles involving this dysfunctional family, inevitable fights, more time travel, and another hilarious dance sequence.

Created by Steve Blackman (showrunner and executive producer) based on the original comics, the plot follows the adventures of seven foster brothers who rejoin their paths when their father, Sir Reginald Hargreeves, dies. The cast is made up of Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver‑Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Colm Feore, Ritu Arya Y justin cornwell. The new faces of the cast include Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, Cazzie David Y Javon wanna Walton.

Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min and more stars make up the cast. (Netflix)

The ten episodes of the third season of The Umbrella Academy can be seen in Netflix from June 22.

