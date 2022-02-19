The series ‘The wife of the traveler in time’ will come to HBO Max this spring

Spring is coming and streaming platforms are already announcing their premieres in movies and series. One of the most anticipated is the first season of The time traveler’s wife which will be released this spring. A series of six episodes that will be seen on HBO Max in the coming months, although we still do not know the exact date.

What’s more, HBO has released the first images of this new series in which we can see its main characters: Rose Leslie as Clare Abshire, Theo James as Henry DeTamble, Desmin Borges as Gomez, and Natasha Lopez as Charisse.

This series is the adaptation of the first novel by American writer Audrey Niffenegger and that it was published in 2003. Six years later the novel had already sold two and a half million copies in the United States and the United Kingdom alone. This famous novel had already had a film adaptation in 2010 Beyond time directed by Robert Schwentke and starring Rachel McAdams and Eric Bana.

a great production

The complex and romantic love story of The time traveler’s wife has been adapted by Steven Moffat Known for his work on series like Doctor Who, Sherlock or Dracula. David Nutter has directed this six-episode series and it has been produced by HBO and Warner Bros Television. The series is executive produced by Steven Moffat, Sue Vertue and Brian Minchin through Hartswood Films, José E. Iberti and David Nutter.

For Stephen Moffat it is a story of loss, but not a tragedy: This is a time traveler, but not science fiction. Despite the stormy relationship between Clare and Henry, this is an ordinary and majestic love story, but not necessarily in that order. This is a dream project for me. I have always loved Audrey Niffenegger’s extraordinary and moving novel and have been inspired many times, so adapting it for television is the thrill of a lifetime.”

What is the series about?

The time traveler’s wife it is first of all a beautiful and emotional love story starring Henry and Clare. Henry is a librarian who suffers from a rare genetic dysfunction that causes him to involuntarily travel back in time. His wife Clare is a brave artist and her main supporter.

they both live a passionate and intense love story and they just want, like all couples, to lead a normal life. However, trips to the past and future of Henry give rise to compromising situations for both of them that little by little become a problem for their relationship.

The series is starring the actors Rose Leslie (Game of Thrones), Theo James (Divergent)Desmin Borges (You’re the worst) and Natasha Lopez (runner runner). One of the bets on HBO Max series for next spring.