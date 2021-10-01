The series to watch in October

News such as Belgravia, Invasion, American Rust and Reservation Dogs, but also expected returns such as You, Locke & Key, American Horror Story and World Beyond: here are all the serial appointments not to be missed in October

Lots of news in the calendar of TV series coming in October, novelties that satisfy all tastes: we go to the heir of Downton Abbey Belgravia to headlines that speak of America as deep as The Son, American Rust And Reservation Dogs, from comedy Acapulco to science fiction Invasion, passing through Impeachment, The Equalizer And I know what you did. It is time for some highly anticipated returns, with the second seasons of The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Hightown, War of the Worlds, Locke & Key and the third of You and there is also the expected revival of Gossip Girl. On the Italian production front there is also the return of Pif with his historic program The witness.

It will also be a month of great movies, starting with Black Widow which lands from October 6 available for everyone on Disney +, where Halloween will be welcomed with specials Lego Star Wars: Scary Tales (from 1 October) e Muppets: Haunted Mansion (from 8). On Sky and Now it makes its debut from 4 October Lovely Boy by Francesco Lettieri, after the passage to the Venice Film Festival. On Netflix they arrive The Guilty (from 1 October), remake by Antoine Fuqua and Nic Pizzolato with Jake Gyllenhaal; the animated film Bright: Samurai Soul (from 12) e Army of Thieves (from 29). On Prime Video instead it is the turn of Infinite with Mark Wahlberg (from 7), from Amazon’s first Italian film Dog years (from 22) and from the new chapter After 3 (from 29). Also noteworthy, on Friday 8 October, the concert film by Madonna, Madame X, exclusively on MTV and Now.

But back to the series, here are the major debuts of the month:

The Equalizer – first season from 1st October on Sky Investigation and Now

First there was a series of the eighties, then the 2014 film starring Denzel Washington and now comes the crime drama starring Queen Latifah in the role of Robyn McCall, single mom busy raising a teenage daughter but also a mysterious one former CIA agent.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond – second season from 4 October on Amazon Prime Video

The series comes to an end with this second season spin-off of The Walking Dead starring a new generation of survivors of the zombie cataclysm. This time Iris, Hope, Elton and Silas will come face to face with an old acquaintance, Jadis, and they will finally have to unveil the secret plans of the Crm.

Belgravia – first season from 6 October on Sky Serie and Now

From the creator of Downton Abbey, Julian Fellows, comes this historical drama set inage of the Restoration. A few days before the Battle of Waterloo, during a dance, thechance encounter between the pupil of a rich family of merchants and the heir of one of the wealthiest dynasty in England. Twenty-six years after i secrets of that dance and with them all the intrigues of the elegant London district of Belgravia come to the surface.

War of the Worlds – second season from October 6 on Disney +

The science fiction series is back freely based on the masterpiece by HG Wells but set in the present day: after a alien attack almost wiped out humanity, i few survivors they are faced with an unimaginable chaos, between disturbing doubts and a strenuous survival instinct.

Acapulco – first season from 8 October on Apple Tv +

Inspired by the 2017 film How to Be a Latin Lover, Acapulco it’s a new one bilingual comedy series (English and Spanish) centered on a young Mexican who, in 1984, fulfills his lifelong dream by getting a job in Acapulco’s trendiest resort. The reality will be much more complex than expected, as today’s version of the character will tell.

Reservation Dogs – first season from October 13 on Disney +

From Sterlin Harjo And Taika Waititi comes a series that, first, wants to authentically tell the life of young indigenous Americans. The protagonists of this comedy are in fact four teenagers who live and survive in theRural Oklahoma dreaming of one day reaching the much-coveted California.

Just Beyond – first season from October 13 on Disney +

After the classics Little shivers cult of the nineties and beyond, the thrill wizard for kids RL Stine he returned to the bookstore with one graphic novel series. The anthology is taken from these Just Beyond, which sees protagonists several teenagers struggling with gruesome phenomena.

I know what you did – first season from October 15 on Amazon Prime Video

Written and produced by Sara Goodman, the new Amazon Original production is based on Lois Duncan’s 1973 novel from which the famous thriller of 1997. One year after the fatal car crash which upset the evening of graduation, a group of teenagers find themselves tied by a dark secret and haunted by a brutal killer.

The Son – first season from October 15th on Sky Atlantic and Now

In mid-nineteenth-century Texas, the young brothers Eli and Martin McCullough they are kidnapped by a tribe of Comanche natives. Several decades later Eli (Pierce Brosnan) he has become a cattle lord but the memory of those events haunts him. And when in its lands it will look out thereoil industry this will also originate a clash with the younger son, Pete (Henry Garrett).

You – third season from October 15th on Netflix

One of Netflix’s most disturbing and even appreciated series is back: Penn Badgley returns to playing the obsessive criminal Joe who is now expecting a child from his partner, equally unbalanced Love (Victoria Pedretti). The two moved to a new and quiet provincial house but theirs neighbor it could wreak new havoc on their existence.

Hightown – second season from October 17th on StarzPlay

The series that fuses crime and drama centered on the character of Jackie Quiñones (Monica Raymund), a federal agent who works in Provincetown and who, undermined by his own addiction problems, finds herself at the center of a much larger criminal case than her. After tragic ending of the first season, Jackie will have to find a way to get everything back on track.

Impeachment: American Crime Story – new season from October 19th on Fox and Now

Impeachment is the new chapter in the serial-criminal anthology of Ryan Murphy: as the title says, this new series will focus on the scandal that involved Bill Clinton (Clive Owen), then second-term president of the United States, and the intern Monica Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein). Also in the cast are Sarah Paulson, Margo Martindale, Edie Falco and Cobie Smulders.

American Horror Story: Double Feature – new season from October 20 on Disney +

Continue the horror anthology saga also signed by Ryan Murphy who this season is divided into two parts, as used in old American genre cinemas: Red Tide is set in a seaside town that hides dark secrets while Death Valley takes place in an eerie sand desert.

Invasion – first season from 22 October on Apple Tv +

Created by Simon Kinberg and David Weil, Invasion it’s a science fiction series which follows five characters scattered around the globe (including the American sheriff played by Sam Neill) while they watch helplesslyalien invasion of the planet and, subsequently, they have to figure out how to survive.

Locke & Key – second season from 22 October on Netflix

At the end of the first season of the fantasy series based on the graphic novel by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez, Dodge had escaped the attack of the Lockes and had taken possession of the body of Gabe, while Eden is owned by another entity and Ellie has mysteriously disappeared. So how will the Locke brothers in these new episodes to prevent the magical keys from falling into the wrong hands?

Mom – eighth season from 23 October on Premium Stories and Now

The episodes of the US sitcom which tells the story of three women from three different generations. Big news this season, however, theabsence of Anna Faris, interpreter of Christy, who has decided to leave production on the eve of this eighth season.

The witness – ninth season from 23 October on Sky Documentaries and Now

Back with a new edition on reportage program conceived, directed and conducted by Pif who, thanks to his recent careers as a film director and novelist, returns to tell the different aspects of contemporary reality, even overcoming the limits imposed by the pandemic.

American Rust – first season from 25 October on Sky Atlantic and Now

Here is a new Showtime production that features protagonists Maura Tierney And Jeff Daniels. It is a family drama inspired by the novel by Philipp Meyer: in the so-called Rust Belt (the part of the United States between the Great Lakes and the Appalachian Mountains) the troubled and compromised local police chief Del Harris finds himself on the hands of a hot case destined to upset even his private life.

Chapelwaite – first season from October 26 on TimVision

In exclusive preview, it also arrives in Italy Chapelwaite, horror series based on the story Jerusalem’s Lot from Stephen King. The protagonist is the Oscar-winning actor Adrien Brody who plays the captain Charles Boone, who after the tragic death of his wife in 1850, returns with his children to his hometown where he will face one curse that weighs on his family.

Gossip Girl – new season from 27 October on Sky Atlantic and Now

Back to the “source of news on the scandalous lives of the Manhattan elite ” only this time there is one new generation of boys and girls to fuel the gossip posted online by a new mysterious “gossip girl“. AND in view of the revival Sky offers from 22 October on demand and on pop-up channel dedicated all six seasons of the Gossip Girl original.

Mrs. Fletcher – first season from October 30 on Sky Atlantic and Now

From the novel of the same name by Tom Perrotta, former author of The Leftovers, this series features the 45-year-old Eve Fletcher (interpreted by the mythical Kathryn Hahn): divorced and dissatisfied with her life, the woman decides to give one turn to its own existence, starting from a sudden sexual awakening.