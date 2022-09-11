The series will have their big night on Monday, with the delivery of the Emmy

The multi-award winning drama Succession, the comedy ted lasso Y The White Lotus in the miniseries section they are the main nominees for the 74th emmy awards edition of the United States Television Academy, which will take place this Monday with a live broadcast for Argentina from 9:00 p.m. on TNT and TNT Series.

The gala, which will take place at the Microsoft Theater Los Angeles and will be hosted by actor and comedian Kenan Thompson, recognizes the best content on the small screen of the last season and, especially since the fall from grace of the Golden Globes, stands as the most relevant date at the time to recognize the highlights of the series universe.

The most nominations this year went to Successionwhat with 25 mentions stands as the great favorite in the field of dramas. The HBO and HBO Max series about a dysfunctional millionaire media-owning family swept last year’s awards season and may repeat.

However, in its category it has tough competition: the final seasons of Better Call Saul Y Ozarks (both are seen in Argentina on Netflix), two mega-popular proposals like the South Korean one the squid game Y stranger things (also Netflix), and one of the great finds of the year, severity (AppleTV+).

The shortlist also includes the dark teen drama euphoria (HBO) already yellowjackets (Paramount+).

Nominations

For Best actress dramatic They include Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve,” Paramount+), Laura Linney (“Ozark”), Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”), Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”), Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Show,” Apple TV+) and Zendaya (“Euphoria”). For Best Actor, the contenders are Jason Bateman (“Ozark”), Brian Cox (“Succession”), Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”), Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”), Adam Scott (“ Severance”) and Jeremy Strong (“Succession”).

In the field of comedy, and although “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV +) was at the top with 20 nominations, there is also a dispute, especially with the always favorite “Barry” (HBO and HBO Max) and “Only Murders in the Building” (Star +). The category is completed with “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO), “Hacks” (HBO Max), “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video), “Abbot Elementary” and “What We Do in the Shadows” (these two available in Star+).

the race for Best actress of comedy It is run by Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”), Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant,” HBO Max), Elle Fanning (“The Great,” Starzplay), Issa Rae ( “Insecure,” HBO) and Jean Smart (“Hacks”).

For Best Actormeanwhile, will be between Donald Glover (“Atlanta”, Star +), Bill Hader (“Barry”), Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”), Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”), Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”) and Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”).

The last of the most important items is the one that recognizes the Best Miniseries or Anthologywhich has five candidates: “Dopesick” (Star+), “Inventing Anna” (Netflix), “Pam & Tommy (Star+), “The Dropout” (Star+) and “The White Lotus” (HBO and HBO Max).

The award for best actress in a miniseries is between Toni Collette (“The Staircase,” HBO), Julia Garner (“Inventing Anna”), Lily James (“Pam & Tommy”), Sarah Paulson (“American Crime Story,” Star+), Margaret Qualley (“Things to clean”, Netflix) or Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”).

Finally, the Best Actor in the section will be between Colin Firth (“The Staircase”), Andrew Garfield (“Heavenly Mandate”, Star+), Oscar Isaac (“Marriage Secrets”, HBO), Michael Keaton (“Dopesick” ), Himesh Patel (“Station Eleven,” HBO Max) and Sebastian Stan (“Pam & Tommy”).

The local transmission by the TNT signal will have, as always, the translation and live comments of Rafa Sarmiento, Ileana Rodríguez, Florencia Coianis and Sebastián Pinardi, while the red carpet and the pre-show can be seen from an hour before with the usual Lety Sahagun and Axel Kuschevatzky. (Telam)

